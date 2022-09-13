As travel restrictions have been lifted around the world, solo travelling has been gaining popularity. Many women are ticking cities and countries off their bucket lists. Solo female travelers are ready with their bag packs. To beat the heat and enjoy the pleasant weather you might be planning to go to a beach location to explore. Beaches never fail to amaze us. You might want to enjoy most of your trip at the beach. So, to make your trip hassle-free, here are a few things that you should keep in mind while on a solo vacation.

Leave your valuable items behind: You might carry a camera, laptop and any other expensive gadget on your trip. Make sure you leave them behind in your staycation. As online transactions sometimes don’t work, you need to carry cash with you too.

2. Carry a waterproof phone pouch: If you don’t trust anyone with your belonging, and want to go in the water, carry a waterproof pouch that protects your phone, cash and identity cards. The bag will safeguard your essentials are dry while you are making a splash in the water.

3. Known About the currents: Beaches can have irregular currents. These currents are so sudden and strong that they wouldn’t give you enough time to process your next step, especially if you are not an ace swimmer. But how will you know about them? Look for a warning sign board at the beach, discoloured water near the shore and the difference between the waves.

4. Know what you eat: The coastal belt is also known for its delicious seafood but it is not always that you might get fresh and tasty food. Do prior research about the food giants around the beach and see which one fits your budget. If you are vegetarian make sure you see if there are options for you or not.

