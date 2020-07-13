All You Need to Know About Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common chronic condition which affects the digestive system of the body. The symptoms do not stay all the time but show up when episodes are triggered. At a time, they can stay for days, weeks or months. The disorder needs to be managed consistently or else it can create a lifelong problem.







The cause of IBS is not known but stress and a family history of the disease are associated with it.







Symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome







Following are the possible symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome:





Pain or cramps in the stomach



Feeling bloated



Diarrhea or constipation



Mucus along with the stool



Flatulence



Backache



Feeling nauseous



Incontinence



Foods that can trigger irritable bowel syndrome







There are certain things that can trigger irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in a person. Beverages and food items like egg yolks, red meat, fried foods, chocolate, artificial sweeteners (containing sorbitol), dairy products, coconut milk, carbonated drinks, coffee and alcohol are some of them.







A person with IBS should avoid cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower as they can aggravate constipation.







Stress and irritable bowel syndrome







Stress is one of the factors that can aggravate IBS. Studies have reported that stress causes the hypothalamus (part of the brain) to release a corticotropin-releasing hormone which evokes abdominal symptoms in the body.







Stress also delays the gastric emptying which means that the stomach doesn't empty itself of food as quickly as it should. This may cause constipation.







In some cases, stress accelerates the movement of substances that enter and leave the colon over time. This may cause diarrhoea in some.







People with IBS should do relaxation exercises along with medicinal therapy to reduce the symptoms.







Lifestyle changes for irritable bowel syndrome patients







There are some lifestyle changes that you can make in order to prevent the episodes of IBS. A person with IBS should intake smaller portions of food to prevent bloating and abdominal cramps. For this, you may alter your meal frequency from 3 large meals to five smaller meals daily. Eat a balanced diet and drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated. Exercising regularly would keep your bowels healthy and would also help manage stress.







Home remedies to manage the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome







There are some natural remedies which have been tested in various labs and have proved to relieve the symptoms of inflammatory bowel syndrome. Some of these remedies are:





Peppermint: It has natural muscle relaxing abilities which help in calming the intestinal muscles thus relieving abdominal cramps.



Ginger: It is known to improve digestion, thus relieving gas, bloating and stomach pains. Ginger also helps in speeding up gastric emptying, which treats bloating immediately.



Buttermilk: It is a natural probiotic which can reduce the episodes of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).



For more information, read our article on Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).







Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.