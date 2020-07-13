Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

All You Need to Know About Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome is a common chronic condition which affects the digestive system of the body. The cause of IBS is not known but stress and a family history of the disease are associated with it.

Updated:July 13, 2020, 7:10 PM IST
All You Need to Know About Irritable Bowel Syndrome
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Piotr Marcinski /shutterstock.com)

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common chronic condition which affects the digestive system of the body. The symptoms do not stay all the time but show up when episodes are triggered. At a time, they can stay for days, weeks or months. The disorder needs to be managed consistently or else it can create a lifelong problem.


The cause of IBS is not known but stress and a family history of the disease are associated with it.


Symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome


Following are the possible symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome:


  • Pain or cramps in the stomach

  • Feeling bloated

  • Diarrhea or constipation

  • Mucus along with the stool

  • Flatulence

  • Backache

  • Feeling nauseous

  • Incontinence


Foods that can trigger irritable bowel syndrome


There are certain things that can trigger irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in a person. Beverages and food items like egg yolks, red meat, fried foods, chocolate, artificial sweeteners (containing sorbitol), dairy products, coconut milk, carbonated drinks, coffee and alcohol are some of them.


A person with IBS should avoid cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower as they can aggravate constipation.


Stress and irritable bowel syndrome


Stress is one of the factors that can aggravate IBS. Studies have reported that stress causes the hypothalamus (part of the brain) to release a corticotropin-releasing hormone which evokes abdominal symptoms in the body.


Stress also delays the gastric emptying which means that the stomach doesn't empty itself of food as quickly as it should. This may cause constipation.


In some cases, stress accelerates the movement of substances that enter and leave the colon over time. This may cause diarrhoea in some.


People with IBS should do relaxation exercises along with medicinal therapy to reduce the symptoms.


Lifestyle changes for irritable bowel syndrome patients


There are some lifestyle changes that you can make in order to prevent the episodes of IBS. A person with IBS should intake smaller portions of food to prevent bloating and abdominal cramps. For this, you may alter your meal frequency from 3 large meals to five smaller meals daily. Eat a balanced diet and drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated. Exercising regularly would keep your bowels healthy and would also help manage stress.


Home remedies to manage the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome


There are some natural remedies which have been tested in various labs and have proved to relieve the symptoms of inflammatory bowel syndrome. Some of these remedies are:


  • Peppermint: It has natural muscle relaxing abilities which help in calming the intestinal muscles thus relieving abdominal cramps.

  • Ginger: It is known to improve digestion, thus relieving gas, bloating and stomach pains. Ginger also helps in speeding up gastric emptying, which treats bloating immediately.

  • Buttermilk: It is a natural probiotic which can reduce the episodes of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).


For more information, read our article on Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).


Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

Disclaimer:

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor News18 is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

