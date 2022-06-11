Things You Can Do to Fall Back in Love With Your Own Company

We form bonds and relationships throughout our lives, but our journey is a solo trip. We came into this world alone and we’ll die alone. The people we meet along the way are on their path, fulfilling their destinies. While some enjoy their own company, others feel haunted by the thought of it.

Extroverts thrive on social engagement and being alone is a nightmare for them as they start to feel lonely when they’re not around others. Spending time with yourself will help you grow as an individual. It will not only improve your mental health but will also help you learn more about yourself. Recently, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Founder and Chairman of Anannke Foundation, Dr Malini Saba shared a few suggestions for enjoying one’s own company without feeling lonely.

Here are a few suggestions:

1. Develop a new skill

The reason why a lot of people don’t like being alone is that they don’t know what to do in their leisure time. One can always get indulged in a new activity which can be a hobby or anything that piques your interest, such as cooking, singing, dancing, reading, etc. This will lead you in forming a stronger bond with yourself.

2. Take a social media detox

Comparing oneself with others can lead to dissatisfaction, causing anxiety and depression. With the immense growth of social media which has connected us to the entire world, the comparison has amplified. We need to understand that everyone is different and everything on social media isn’t true. If you wish to be in a happy place, you must often take a detox from social media and stop comparing yourself with others because you’re perfect the way you are.

3. Pamper yourself

Treat yourself by going out to your favourite restaurants, getting a spa treatment, and indulging in activities that make you happy. Go on a solo trip. Take care of your physical health by doing yoga or exercising. Regular exercise is extremely important as it releases endorphins, which reduce stress.

