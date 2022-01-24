Things You Need to Know Before Buying an Air Fryer

Kitchen appliances can make your life interesting, and save your time in the kitchen. One such appliance which has been gaining popularity these days is the Air Fryer. This electronic device is extensively used in commercial as well as domestic cooking. However, not many read about the pros and cons of air fryer before they buy it. Therefore, we have curated a list of the necessary points you must keep in mind before investing in an air-fryer.

How does an Air-fryer work?

Air Fryers work like a convection oven inside in which the food is cooked without any oil. The dish cooked in an air fryer turns out to be crispy and crunchy and is cooked in hot air. For those trying to maintain a healthy weight, this appliance has turned out to be a hit. The device uses a fan as a heating mechanism. The rapid hot air movement cooks food inside out, making it better than the microwave oven.

Pros of an Air Fryer

One important thing to remember before buying an air fryer is that you can cook anything and everything in it. From potatoes to yams and grilled vegetables, you can also cook meat, fish, cakes and cookies. Moreover, you can also roast an entire chicken or turkey, if followed the right recipe.

Air Fryer is a compact appliance and can be placed anywhere in the kitchen. They’re easy to clean because the food cooked in them is non-greasy. Make sure to opt for those air fryers whose cleaning tray can be removed and convenient to wash and use.

As mentioned earlier, for those trying to maintain a healthy weight, air fryers are great since you can stack up your favourite vegetables season them with spices and enjoy a hearty meal without oil or butter.

Cons of Air Fryer

Air Fryers are compatible and useful, but they’re also priced high. Moreover, they won’t come in handy if you have several people coming over. Air Fryers cannot be used for bulk cooking and may burn a hole in your pocket.

The food cooked in the air fryer is cooked with minimal oil thus making the food dry and moisture-free.In some cases the food might stick to the tray or burn and dry out, making it difficult for you to clean.

