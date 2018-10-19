Things You Need to Know Before You Get Your Hands on Lip Fillers

If international reality TV star Kylie Jenner's lip fillers make you want to try out the look for this festive season, be wary of a few before and after things to do, say experts.Capital-based aesthetic dermatologist Simal Soin, Aayna, Khan Market, suggests:Choose a doctor who is not only certified, but who has an eye for aesthetics and works carefully to understand your face and create a personalised approach to your lips.Lip fillers last for over a year and the entire procedure takes only 15 minutes. However, if you smoke, the effect will be shorter.It is important to avoid certain supplements a week prior to the procedure. Fish oil can act as a blood thinner, which can increase your risk of bruising and swelling.Another aesthetic dermatologist, Anupriya Goel of Berkowits in New Delhi, said:Give yourself at least two weeks before an important event, so your lips can completely heal. Try a Friday if possible.A topical numbing cream can minimise the 'pinch-like pain' from the needle along with lidocaine, a numbing agent, that is added to most fillers. However, if you are allergic to lidocaine, do inform your doctor.The best way to avoid swelling post the treatment is to ask your doctor for an ice pack and sleep with your head elevated for the next couple of days.