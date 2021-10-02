Thinking of Avoiding Oil Completely? Read to Know the Consequences

We have often seen people suffering from heart diseases or blood pressure completely avoid ghee or even healthy oils such as mustard oil or olive oil from their daily diet. Besides, even fitness enthusiasts or those who are aiming to shed some kilos think that not adding oil at all can help them reach their goal sooner than usual.

However, Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi, in an interview with HT Digital mentioned something different. He stated that avoiding fats could actually make people exhausted and unwell.

“Fats are needed by our body. Our brain, our neuron system, our nerves, conduction system, all work on fat. The best form of diet is the balanced diet. Only trans fat has to be avoided that is found in the street food cooked over and over, constantly over fire," Dr Seth told HT Digital.

He went on to warn against consumption of packaged items like cakes, cookies etc. which are known to have high amounts of trans fats.

According to reports, Dr Seth recommends consumption of 2-3 teaspoons of ghee or good oil such as mustard or olive oil on a daily basis. “Mustard oil is a tremendous oil and can be eaten by common man or anybody across the country. A couple of spoons of ghee is better than vanaspati and other oil having trans fat," said Dr Seth.

While he recommends his patients to only eat homemade food cooked in the right oil, he doesn’t approve of a diet that has no oil in it.

“I ask my patients to eat ghar ka khana cooked in the right oil. They can have pooris but it should be made in home. One should not prepare their meals separately without oil and must eat what other family members are eating. What happens is when you are eating food without salt or oil, you start losing weight, start feeling exhausted and start feeling unwell simply because you are skipping on one of the most important nutrients for the body which is fat," Dr Seth added.

Speaking about fad diets that put the body under unwanted and unnecessary stress, Dr Seth said, “Human bodies are not created for fad diet. They put stress on human body for a temporary period and that’s why they can’t be maintained in long term. They will just help you to lose weight but it is not sustainable and it is not good for body in long term."

