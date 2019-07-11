Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

This Art Exhibition is a Repository of Human Expressions

Humans are capable of showing at least 27 distinct emotions, and an ongoing art exhibition on human expressions in Bihar takes viewers through many of them.

IANS

Updated:July 11, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This Art Exhibition is a Repository of Human Expressions
Orsay Museum Press person Coralie David stands in front of the painting "Autoportrait au Petit Singe" (1945, Self-Portrait with Small Monkey) by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) during the presentation of the exhibition 'Frida Kahlo/Diego Rivera, Art in Fusion' at the Musee de l'Orangerie in Paris, October 7, 2013. The exhibition will run from October 9, 2013 to January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Loading...

Charcoal artist Arunkumar Chatterjee, an NGO worker from Bihar but based in Maharashtra's Latur, has built upon numerous emotions he has encountered over his life, to create his 'Expressions' series.

His exhibition "Journey of Life" opened for the public at the India International Centre (IIC) on Wednesday.

Subtle yet powerful, the paintings turn into mirrors for the viewers when they depict everyday emotions like cheerfulness, hatred, suspicion, euphoria, morbid curiosity and vengefulness, among others.

Chatterjee's long, human faces might appear similar at first but reveal much more on a closer look. Take his work showing 'resentment', which shows two figures, one with an open eye leaning towards the other.

He has studied fine arts in Patna and Khairgarh, followed by residency scholarships in Beijing and Tokyo. The charcoal work, once taken up by Chatterjee because charcoal is one of the least expensive mediums as compared to oil or acrylic, has kept him company through his travels to various cities.

Art, he told IANS, runs in his family with his grandfather being the courtroom artist for a royal family in Bihar's Darbhanga.

"Journey of Life" displays 10 years of the artist's work. It will run till July 16.

Follow News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram