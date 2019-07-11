This Art Exhibition is a Repository of Human Expressions
Humans are capable of showing at least 27 distinct emotions, and an ongoing art exhibition on human expressions in Bihar takes viewers through many of them.
Orsay Museum Press person Coralie David stands in front of the painting "Autoportrait au Petit Singe" (1945, Self-Portrait with Small Monkey) by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) during the presentation of the exhibition 'Frida Kahlo/Diego Rivera, Art in Fusion' at the Musee de l'Orangerie in Paris, October 7, 2013. The exhibition will run from October 9, 2013 to January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Charcoal artist Arunkumar Chatterjee, an NGO worker from Bihar but based in Maharashtra's Latur, has built upon numerous emotions he has encountered over his life, to create his 'Expressions' series.
His exhibition "Journey of Life" opened for the public at the India International Centre (IIC) on Wednesday.
Subtle yet powerful, the paintings turn into mirrors for the viewers when they depict everyday emotions like cheerfulness, hatred, suspicion, euphoria, morbid curiosity and vengefulness, among others.
Chatterjee's long, human faces might appear similar at first but reveal much more on a closer look. Take his work showing 'resentment', which shows two figures, one with an open eye leaning towards the other.
He has studied fine arts in Patna and Khairgarh, followed by residency scholarships in Beijing and Tokyo. The charcoal work, once taken up by Chatterjee because charcoal is one of the least expensive mediums as compared to oil or acrylic, has kept him company through his travels to various cities.
Art, he told IANS, runs in his family with his grandfather being the courtroom artist for a royal family in Bihar's Darbhanga.
"Journey of Life" displays 10 years of the artist's work. It will run till July 16.
Follow News18Lifestyle for more
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: The Best Hybrid Computing Device That Android Has to Offer
- Salman Khan Hosts Grand Birthday Bash for Ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, See Pics
- It's Raining Money, Literally: Armored Truck Spills Over 68 Lakh Rupees Cash Onto Highway
- SMEs Contributing Most to Industrial Automation Growth in India: Universal Robots
- ICC World Cup 2019, NZ vs IND : 5 Things You Need to Know About Matt Henry Who Dismissed Indian Top Order