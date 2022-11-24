This Ayurvedic Drink Is Perfect To Deal With Winter Ailments

Winters have finally arrived, with its cold and comforting breeze. However, winters bring various health concerns along with them, such as colds, gastric problems, coughs, and headaches. During this season, the immune system is highly affected, and one unforeseen struggle is hair fall. This is why following a balanced lifestyle during this season is essential.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar, shared an informative and beneficial Instagram post about a healthy drink. She wrote, “Begin your morning with this winter drink for hair fall, migraine, weight loss, managing sugar levels, insulin resistance, hormonal balance, bloating and improved immunity (to prevent cough-cold)," along with the recipe and benefits of the drink.

Recipe

Ingredients

2 glasses of water (500 ml)

7-10 curry leaves

3 ajwain leaves

1 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 powdered cardamom

1-inch ginger slice (grated)

How to cook?

Take a pan and add all the spices mentioned above, along with water, and boil them for 5 minutes on a medium flame.

Strain the tincture into a glass, and your drink is ready to drink on cold winter mornings.

Drinking 100 ml is advised; for those drinking for weight loss, add half a lemon.

Benefits of drinking the Ayurvedic Drink

According to Dr Bhavsar, the benefits of having this drink in the winter mornings are:

Curry leaves are beneficial for hair fall; it also reduces sugar levels and improves haemoglobin and weight loss.

Coriander seeds effectively improve metabolism, hormonal balance, headaches, and thyroid.

Ajwain leaves help with indigestion, cough, bloating, diabetes, asthma, and weight loss.

Cumin seeds control sugar, fat loss, migraine, acidity, and cholesterol effectively.

Ginger works amazingly for all winter ailments and helps with gas, loss of appetite, weight loss, and indigestion.

Cardamom helps with motion sickness, migraine, high blood pressure, and nausea It also benefits skin and hair as it contains antioxidants.

