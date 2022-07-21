This Besan Facial At Home will Help You Get Healthy and Glowing Skin

In the summer, tanning is a major problem. And so, many people take the help of facials or various products to bring their glow back. However, it doesn’t always help. But today, we will share with you one such amazing tip, which will bring back your glow immediately. This product is none other than gram flour. Let us tell you gram flour facial can get your lost glow back in minutes.

Actually, the use of gram flour is quite common in the skincare routine. On the other hand, taking the help of gram flour is the most natural and effective way to improve the skin. Today, if you want, you can make your skin glowing and beautiful in a few minutes by doing a facial at home with gram flour. So let’s know how to do a facial with gram flour.

Step 1: Besan Cleanser: The first step before starting a facial is necessary to clean the face. You can clean the skin in a pinch with the cleanser of gram flour. For this, you need to mix 1 teaspoon of curd with 1 teaspoon of gram flour and apply it to the face. Then keep it for 20 mins and then wash the face.

Step 2: Besan toner: Toning the face is the second step of the facial. Using gram flour toner is helpful in maintaining the moisture content of the skin. Now to make it first, take half a teaspoon of turmeric and then a little rose water in 1 teaspoon of gram flour and make a paste. Now apply it to the face and neck and wash it off with clean water after 20 minutes.

Step 3: Besan scrubber: To follow the third step of the facial, you need to make a scrubber with gram flour. Let us tell you that a gram flour scrubber works to exfoliate the face by removing all the dead skin cells. For this, make a paste by adding 1 teaspoon of ground oats, 2 teaspoons of corn flour, and 1 teaspoon of raw milk in 2 teaspoons of gram flour. Now, apply this paste to the face, scrub it while moving in a circular motion, and then after massaging for 5 minutes wash the face with clean water.

Step 4: Besan face pack: Applying a face pack is the final and the most important part of the facial. To make a face pack of gram flour, make a paste by mixing 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of milk cream in 1 teaspoon of gram flour. Now apply the pack to the face with the help of a brush and leave it for 15-20 minutes then wash the face with clean water.

After this, don’t forget to apply moisturiser to the face. And you will notice the instant glow on your face immediately. Try to do this facial once a week if you want clear glowing skin instantly.

