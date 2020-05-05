Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

This Bride Wore an Alia Bhatt-inspired Sari for Her Pre-engagement Nuptials, See Pics

This bride chose to wear a sari that Alia Bhatt wore during one of her outings. Check out their pics below.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 5, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Bride Wore an Alia Bhatt-inspired Sari for Her Pre-engagement Nuptials, See Pics
Alia Bhatt (R)

We all dream to wear the best of clothes on our wedding day, and some of these looks are sometimes inspired by our beloved celebrities. Be it Anushka Sharma’s light pink lehenga, or Deepika Padukone’s Banarasi sari, Priyanka Chopra’s plain red lehenga or Ranveer Singh’s costume, we all want to have a celeb-like look for our wedding.

And since the wedding is a one-time affair, people prefer to spend all big for their event to look their best. However, some brides leave us more stunned than expected.

Sonia Wahlla, who recently got engaged in Vancouver, Canada, wore a beautiful Sabyasachi sari for her pre-wedding celebration. The same sari was earlier worn by Alia Bhatt on one of the award functions.

The image was shared by Instagram handle ‘Brides of Sabyasachi’, with the caption, “Sonia Wahlla @ws08_ in Sabyasachi for her pre-engagement celebration in Vancouver (sic).”

The bride looked pretty as she smiled candidly with her fiancé-to-be Inderpal.

The multi-hued sari by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee belongs to ‘Charbagh featuring the Chowk’ collection. The sari is filled with leheriya hues of different colours, each colour separated from other with a sequin border.

While Alia wore the sari with her hair being tied up in a bun, Sonia kept her hair open and wavy for her pre-engagement look, along with heavy jhumkas.

View this post on Instagram

⭐️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

View this post on Instagram

⭐️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

For the engagement ceremony too, the bride opted for a multi-coloured Sabyasachi lehenga, made up of traditional jharokha style. The blouse had a green and red print, while the lehenga was yellow in a colour-with heavy border.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    31,967

    +2,282*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,711

    +3,875*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    13,161

    +1,399*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,583

    +194*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres