This Bride Wore an Alia Bhatt-inspired Sari for Her Pre-engagement Nuptials, See Pics
This bride chose to wear a sari that Alia Bhatt wore during one of her outings. Check out their pics below.
Alia Bhatt (R)
We all dream to wear the best of clothes on our wedding day, and some of these looks are sometimes inspired by our beloved celebrities. Be it Anushka Sharma’s light pink lehenga, or Deepika Padukone’s Banarasi sari, Priyanka Chopra’s plain red lehenga or Ranveer Singh’s costume, we all want to have a celeb-like look for our wedding.
And since the wedding is a one-time affair, people prefer to spend all big for their event to look their best. However, some brides leave us more stunned than expected.
Sonia Wahlla, who recently got engaged in Vancouver, Canada, wore a beautiful Sabyasachi sari for her pre-wedding celebration. The same sari was earlier worn by Alia Bhatt on one of the award functions.
The image was shared by Instagram handle ‘Brides of Sabyasachi’, with the caption, “Sonia Wahlla @ws08_ in Sabyasachi for her pre-engagement celebration in Vancouver (sic).”
Sonia Wahlla @ws08_ in Sabyasachi for her pre-engagement celebration in Vancouver, Canada @vancouver @canada Photo Courtesy: @hongphotography , @varsolavisuals Hair and makeup by @aquarius_art81 Venue @fairmontvan Decor: @luxaffairs #Sabyasachi #BridesOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiBride #Vancouver #Canada #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @sabyasachiofficial
The bride looked pretty as she smiled candidly with her fiancé-to-be Inderpal.
The multi-hued sari by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee belongs to ‘Charbagh featuring the Chowk’ collection. The sari is filled with leheriya hues of different colours, each colour separated from other with a sequin border.
While Alia wore the sari with her hair being tied up in a bun, Sonia kept her hair open and wavy for her pre-engagement look, along with heavy jhumkas.
For the engagement ceremony too, the bride opted for a multi-coloured Sabyasachi lehenga, made up of traditional jharokha style. The blouse had a green and red print, while the lehenga was yellow in a colour-with heavy border.
Sonia Wahlla @ws08_ in Sabyasachi for her engagement ceremony in Vancouver, Canada @vancouver @canada Photo Courtesy: @hongphotography , @varsolavisuals Hair and makeup by @aquarius_art81 Venue @fairmontvan Decor: @luxaffairs #Sabyasachi #BridesOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiBride #Vancouver #Canada #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @sabyasachiofficial
