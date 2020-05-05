This Bride Wore an Alia Bhatt-inspired Sari for Her Pre-engagement Nuptials, See Pics

We all dream to wear the best of clothes on our wedding day, and some of these looks are sometimes inspired by our beloved celebrities. Be it Anushka Sharma’s light pink lehenga, or Deepika Padukone’s Banarasi sari, Priyanka Chopra’s plain red lehenga or Ranveer Singh’s costume, we all want to have a celeb-like look for our wedding.

And since the wedding is a one-time affair, people prefer to spend all big for their event to look their best. However, some brides leave us more stunned than expected.

Sonia Wahlla, who recently got engaged in Vancouver, Canada, wore a beautiful Sabyasachi sari for her pre-wedding celebration. The same sari was earlier worn by Alia Bhatt on one of the award functions.

The image was shared by Instagram handle ‘Brides of Sabyasachi’, with the caption, “Sonia Wahlla @ws08_ in Sabyasachi for her pre-engagement celebration in Vancouver (sic).”

The bride looked pretty as she smiled candidly with her fiancé-to-be Inderpal.

The multi-hued sari by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee belongs to ‘Charbagh featuring the Chowk’ collection. The sari is filled with leheriya hues of different colours, each colour separated from other with a sequin border.

While Alia wore the sari with her hair being tied up in a bun, Sonia kept her hair open and wavy for her pre-engagement look, along with heavy jhumkas.

For the engagement ceremony too, the bride opted for a multi-coloured Sabyasachi lehenga, made up of traditional jharokha style. The blouse had a green and red print, while the lehenga was yellow in a colour-with heavy border.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365