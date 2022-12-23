This Christmas, Ring In The Holiday Season With These Healthy Appetisers To Stay Fit

Christmas 2022 is just around the corner, and preparations for ringing in the holiday season are going on in full swing across the globe. The festival of Christmas undoubtedly calls for a merry celebration, which may seem incomplete without the traditional Christmas dishes.

Although these dishes might be a treat to your taste buds, they are high in calories, carbs and fats. And excessive consumption of these foods can affect your overall health in more ways than one. But fret not! If you want to bask in the festive vibe with the same zeal and fervour, then include these healthy yet tasty appetisers to your Christmas party menu:

Red Pepper Walnut Knot

To make red pepper walnut knots, all you need is some red bell peppers, walnuts, olive oil, fresh lemon juice, garlic, eggs and puff pastry. Red bell peppers are a good source of vitamin C, vitamin A and fibre. They are also rich in other vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, vitamin K1, folate, and potassium. Walnuts, on the other hand, are a powerhouse of copper, folic acid, phosphorus, manganese, and vitamin B6. As a result, this dish will not only be relished by your guests, but it will not compromise their health.

Cowboy Caviar

The cowboy caviar can make for a great side dish or appetiser at your Christmas party. It’s a kind of salad that is made of kidney beans, cucumber, tomato, pepper, jalapeno, crumbled paneer and nachos, to name a few ingredients. The saltiness of the nachos, complemented by the freshness of tomatoes, the crispness of peppers, the spiciness of jalapenos, and the faint hint of garlic and lime make the cowboy caviar a lip-smacking yet healthy dish.

Marinated Cheese

Marinated cheese is one of the most popular party appetisers, which is devoured by people of all age groups. It is an easy, make-ahead appetizers, which you can whip up within 30 minutes. The ingredients required to make this delicious dish include cream cheese, cheddar cheese, extra-virgin olive oil, apple cider vinegar, veggies (based on your preference), black pepper, minced garlic, fresh basil, fresh parsley, and crackers or bread.

