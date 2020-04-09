This Coronavirus Meme Takes Don's Help to Drive the Point Home

Several nations have gone into lockdown to stop the transmission of the deadly novel coronavirus. The government has requested people to practice self-isolation to help flatten the curve of the pandemic. Official advisories and notices have tried to spread the message using relatable memes as well.

Now, the Mumbai branch of Press Information Bureau (PIB) resorted to a humorous tweet by using a still from both the Don movies, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. In the tweet, the PIB mentioned how even mafias are staying home during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Don ka intezaar toh 11 mulkon ki police kar rahi hai, par don is #StayingHome (Police of 11 nations are waiting for Don, but Don is #StayingHome),” the meme read.

Many government handles, including the police, have shared memes and jokes to spread the message. Bangalore City Police requested people to stay back home using a Marvel reference.

Why step out and create trouble when you can Netflix and chill? #Coronovirus spares none at all. Stay home, #StayHomeStaySafe #ArrestCorona pic.twitter.com/YwGRsbBtaq — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 8, 2020

The Mumbai City Police shared the Stree meme to keep coronavirus away from their city folks. “The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #COVIDー19,” the tweet read.

The Additional Superintendent of Uttar Pradesh Police Rahul Srivastav also shared a post to urge the people to wash their hands regularly. He wrote that the criminals can surrender after washing their hands thoroughly with soap and water.

India has registered over 5,800 coronavirus cases with more than 160 deaths so far. The coronavirus pandemic has crossed the 15 lakh mark globally with over 89,000 deaths.

