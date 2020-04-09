Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

This Coronavirus Meme Takes Don's Help to Drive the Point Home

The Mumbai branch of Press Information Bureau (PIB) resorted to a humorous tweet by using a still from both the Don movies, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 9, 2020, 8:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Coronavirus Meme Takes Don's Help to Drive the Point Home
The Mumbai branch of Press Information Bureau (PIB) resorted to a humorous tweet by using a still from both the Don movies, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Several nations have gone into lockdown to stop the transmission of the deadly novel coronavirus. The government has requested people to practice self-isolation to help flatten the curve of the pandemic. Official advisories and notices have tried to spread the message using relatable memes as well.

Now, the Mumbai branch of Press Information Bureau (PIB) resorted to a humorous tweet by using a still from both the Don movies, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. In the tweet, the PIB mentioned how even mafias are staying home during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Don ka intezaar toh 11 mulkon ki police kar rahi hai, par don is #StayingHome (Police of 11 nations are waiting for Don, but Don is #StayingHome),” the meme read.

Many government handles, including the police, have shared memes and jokes to spread the message. Bangalore City Police requested people to stay back home using a Marvel reference.

The Mumbai City Police shared the Stree meme to keep coronavirus away from their city folks. “The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #COVIDー19,” the tweet read.

The Additional Superintendent of Uttar Pradesh Police Rahul Srivastav also shared a post to urge the people to wash their hands regularly. He wrote that the criminals can surrender after washing their hands thoroughly with soap and water.

India has registered over 5,800 coronavirus cases with more than 160 deaths so far. The coronavirus pandemic has crossed the 15 lakh mark globally with over 89,000 deaths.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,218

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,865

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    169

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,109,243

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,541,603

    +23,643

  • Cured/Discharged

    342,273

     

  • Total DEATHS

    90,087

    +1,632
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres