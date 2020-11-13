This Diwali, Celebrate with These Amazing Gifts for Your Loved Ones

Diwali 2020 is almost here and preparations are on full swing. People have been already started cleaning, renovating and decorating their houses. People have been deciding clothes, jewellery, diyas, lightings, and sweets. But one of the most difficult things is choosing Diwali gifts for your loved ones. While the market and online stores have already been displaying several gifts leaving everyone in confusion, we are giving some perfect hand-picked gift ideas to cherish this Diwali with your loved ones.

• Laxmi-Ganesh Idol: If you are looking for a traditional gift, then this one is the best thing to present on Diwali as it is considered to be auspicious. Diwali is also celebrated with the pooja of Laxmi and Ganesh. Laxmi is said to be the goddess of wealth and the Ganesha is known as the remover of obstacles. Laxmi-Ganesh idol comes in various categories like metal, silver and clay. The best one is to gift metallic idol as the showpiece gives off the classic antique look and is budget-friendly.

• Silver or Gold coins: Gold and Silver are considered auspicious on Diwali. It is believed that buying Gold or Silver on Dhanteras brings good luck, wealth and prosperity. Hence, you can wish fortune and prosperity to you loved ones by gifting these. Silver and Gold coins come in different categories and sizes and its price varies.

• Air Purifier: One of the best things to be gifted this Diwali is an air purifier to protect your loved ones from air pollution caused due to smoke and harmful chemicals in the air. These purifiers destroy pollutants and allergens from the air and circulate the purified air smoothly through the whole room. These smart air purifiers come with touch control, regulatory fan speed, auto-timer, UV mode and filter replacement indicator features. If you are not running short on your budget, then you can go for it.

• Gift card: If you are confused that whether your loved one will like your gift or not, then you can give them some gift cards. There are plenty of gift cards available in the market like Amazon gift card and Myntra gift card. People can get the gift of their own choice within the amount mentioned on these gift cards.