This Diwali, Turn Heads In These Six Stunning Traditional Looks

Are you also confused about what to wear this Diwali? Well, join the queue! With so many options around, it often becomes a bit tough to wear something unique, especially when it comes to traditional looks. Plus, with your whole house lighting up and beautiful Rangolis, you need something that makes you sparkle. And for that, traditional looks are always a great choice. To help you choose your Diwali outfit, we have presented this article containing six stunning Diwali looks. So, let’s get started!

Shararas and Ghararas

When it comes to evergreen traditional looks, Shararas and Ghararas never leave the table! These are always in trend and are among the most loved Indian attires. You can choose contrasting colours with a nude makeup style to make your look more classy. The best thing about wearing Shararas and Ghararas is that it looks fantastic in every colour combination.

Pre-stitched saree

Nothing speaks ‘graceful’ as the Indian saree does. And the handiest way of wearing a saree is a Pre-stitched saree. There are no complications in wearing it, and you don’t have to ask for anyone’s help. As it’s pre-stitched, you wear it like a lehenga choli. And with your traditional Pre-stitched saree, you can go with a pearl choker or Kundan Necklace. Keep your makeup light, but bold red lipstick always looks good.

Dhoti style dress

If you want a trendy yet traditional look, a dhoti-style dress works best. It gives you a stylish and classy look. Plus, a fusion like this fits right into the Diwali festival season. There are numerous options available for Dhoti-style dresses, so don’t worry; you’ll have plenty of time to choose the best one.

Crop Top with Heavy Skirt

It doesn’t matter what body shape you have; Crop Top with Heavy Skirt suits everyone. This will give you an elegant and impressive look on Diwali. The crop top will be plain or with minimal prints that contract the heavily designer-worked skirts. You can choose the dress in different fabrics and designs.

Lehenga Choli

Carrying a lehenga choli look is an ideal choice for festival seasons such as Diwali. Plus, there are so many lehenga designs available in the market, such as A-line, fish cut, and many more.

You can wear peep toe or heels to go with your outfit while keeping your makeup moderate with pink or red lipstick.

Palazzo Suit

If you are looking for comfortable traditional wear, then Palazzo Suit is a great pick. You can either go with a comfortable and elegant flared palazzo suit or wear an Anarkali Kurti; the choice is yours.

You can carry minimalistic fashion jewellery with a straight or curly hairstyle.

