This Dry Fruit Milk Is The Perfect Energy Booster For Winters

In the winter season, we like to add foods to our diet that keep our bodies warm. As the temperature dips, the consumption of beverages like tea and coffee significantly increases. Instead of these, you can try out a dry fruit milk recipe and add it to your diet to keep you warm, and energetic, and increase your immunity. This delicious recipe can be consumed in the morning or right before going to sleep at night. From kids to elders, everyone can enjoy this healthy and nutrient-rich drink.

Recently, nutritionist Pooja Bohra shared an informative video regarding dry fruit milk, its recipe, and its health benefits.

To make this drink, you need to soak these ingredients overnight- 2 dates, 2 anjeer, 6 almonds, 4 walnuts, 2 teaspoons sesame seeds and 4-5 strands of kesar. In the morning, peel away the skin of the almonds, and remove the seeds from the dates. Next, put everything in the grinder to form a paste. To make this recipe, in a mug, add 1/4th teaspoon of cardamom powder and cinnamon powder respectively. Add 2 teaspoons of the paste to the cup and pour 1 cup of hot milk and stir it well.

Also Read: Cervical Health Awareness Month 2023: All You Need To Know

Check out the video here-

This healthy winter drink has many benefits:

Boosting our energy levels

Helps in achieving glowing and radiant skin

Keeps our hair healthy

Keeps the body healthy, which means a healthy you

What makes this milk winter special is the ingredients used to make this milk that keeps you warm and strengthen your immunity against common winter diseases. The milk is loaded with fibre that aids in preventing constipation. It also has proteins, vitamins and essential nutrients that are good for your hair, nails and skin.

The best time to have this dry fruit milk is in the morning for breakfast. Or you could simmer the dry fruits in milk and drink it before your bedtime at night. Ideally, you can use almonds, figs, anjeer, pistachios, dates and walnuts to make this nutrient-rich milk. These ingredients are rich in vitamins like Vitamin E, fats, potassium, calcium, magnesium, proteins and fibre which are essential for your body.

The addition of sesame seed with milk in winter is good for health. These seeds are an excellent source of plant-based calcium, vitamins and other minerals which promotes strong immunity boosts energy and keeps infection and viruses at bay.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here