This Festive Season, Let's Serve Our Guests Bengali Sweet Dish Cham Cham

Cham Cham is a popular Bengali sweet dish. Apart from Rasgulla and Sandesh, Cham Cham is another Bengali delicacy that you can’t afford to miss. It is made almost on every special occasion like Diwali, Holi, and Durga Puja.

Cham Cham comes in various flavours and colours. Although we all have market-bought sweets during the festive season, no one can beat the taste of homemade sweets. So if you are also one of those who enjoy homemade sweets, then this recipe is for you. This dish is very easy to make. Take a look at it.

Ingredients:

Milk – 1 litre

Sugar – 2 cups

Arrowroot – 1 tbsp

Lemon – 2

For Stuffing-

Mawa – 1/4 cup

Sugar powder – 3 tbsp

Pistachios – 1 tbsp

Cardamom powder – 1/2 tsp

Kewra Essence – 2-3 drops

Sweet yellow colour – 1 pinch

Procedure:

Step 1: To make Cham Cham, prepare chenna first. For this, put milk in a vessel and bring it to a boil. When the milk comes to a boil, turn off the gas and let the milk cool down.

Step 2: Take out the juice of 2 lemons and add it to the milk and let it curdle. After this filter, put the milk in a muslin cloth and remove the water.

Step 3: That leaves only chenna in the cloth. After this, keep the chenna under cold water and pour water for some time, to remove the sour taste of lemon from the chenna.

Step 4: After draining all the chenna water, put it on a plate and mash it with your hands for 5 to 6 minutes to make it smooth. After this, add arrowroot to the chenna and again mix it well.

Step 5: After this, separate half the chenna and add a sweet yellow colour to it. Now your chenna to make Cham Cham is ready. Now make oval shape balls out of this chenna,

Step 6: Now prepare the sugar syrup. For this, take sugar and water together and boil them until they become a little thick.

Step 7: Now add the previously made chenna balls to the sugar syrup and let them soak it.

Step 8: In the meantime, prepare the khoya stuffing. For this, take a bowl, and mix the khoya, crushed pistachios, and cardamom powder.

Step 8: Now, wait until the syrup cools down. Take out the cham chams on a plate.

Step 9: Then slit open the Cham Cham from the centre and put the khoya stuffing inside it. And at last, garnish with chopped pistachios and almonds and serve.

Your delicious Bengali sweet Cham Cham is ready. The dish takes only 40 mins to get ready. So in the coming festive season try this amazing recipe and enjoy it with your family.

