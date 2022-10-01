This Festive Season Look Your Best With These 4 Trendy Lehenga Designs

With Navratri celebrations marking the beginning of the wedding season, you must be planning to look good and stand out from the crowd. As festivities have already begun, so has the rush for shopping. Markets are stacked-up with traditional sarees, exquisite lehengas, kurtis and Patiala sets. Thanks to many B-town celebrities, lehengas have become a trendsetter today. Surpassing sarees, a variety of lehenga designs are dominating the markets. If you wish to turn heads everywhere you go during the festivities, then you must definitely try these 4 types of lehengas.

Pastel lehengas

Gone are the days when women used to wear bright red, embroidered lehengas to celebrations and festivals. It’s the era of pastel delight. From mellow pink-hued ones to ice blue lehengas, and olive green shades to lavender and peach designs, pastel lehengas are the new talk of the town. Many celebrities like Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt ditched the traditional heavily-encrusted lehengas and opted for pastel shades at their wedding.

Lehenga Saree

Sounds odd? Well, not quite. Lehenga sarees are for those women who both love lehengas but can’t seem to get over their adoration for sarees. Lehenga sarees are a unique combo that has become a rage among youngsters. It is just your usual lehenga but with a chiffon or silk dupatta attached to the skirt that wraps over your blouse.

Multi-layered lehenga

Another interesting fashion choice is to go for multi-layered lehengas. While the blouse remains the same, the skirt comes in diverse designs from cut-out ones to asymmetrical patterns, having uneven hems and a wide range of textures. These multi-layered lehengas offer an out-of-the-box style statement.

Printed lehengas

Flaunt your quirks by selecting printed lehengas this festive season. Floral prints, polka-dotted prints, block prints, and striped prints enhance your look, adding a contemporary touch to the traditional lehengas. Devoid of any heavy embellishments they are also quite classy and elegant that can be easily carried.

