This Festive Season, Practice These Yoga Asanas To Keep Your Weight In Check

It’s time to celebrate, party, and gorge on delicious food and a lot of sweets as the Indian festive season is almost here. Navratri is right around the corner and will be followed by Dussehra, and finally Diwali. Festivals in India are full of excitement as they also mean new clothes, holidays, visiting friends and families, and mouth-watering delicacies to feast upon. But once the festive mood is over, the after-effects of all the sweets and savouries you happily indulged in, show up in the form of extra kilos. But what to do? The answer is Yoga. Practice yoga- asanas, pranayama, and meditation to keep yourself fit while trying every delicacy during the festivals. Here are a few Yoga asanas you could try

Suryanamaskar

Suryanamaskar or Sun Salutations has 8 asanas that are woven into a 12-step sequence. It helps in weight loss, strengthens muscles and joints, and improves the functioning of the digestive system. This asana will also help in improving your sleep.

Phalakasana

In Phalakasana, the body is held in a way that looks like a plank– thin and long. The plank pose boosts metabolism and strengthens the core. You can cut down your festive weight gain with this pose as it reduces belly fat.

Naukasana

Naukasana or the boat pose is an excellent exercise to strengthen your core muscles. It also promotes fat burn. It helps in increasing blood flow and maintaining overall blood sugar levels.

Vajrasana

As you dig into high-calorie food, it is important to ensure that you are able to digest the food as well. Good digestion is crucial for weight control. After you have had a heavy meal, you can sit in Vajrasana (kneeling pose) to help with digestion.

Meditation

The high excitement of the festival can make you feel drained out or stressed. Take a breather by closing your eyes and meditating for a few minutes. Meditation will help you calm down and bring back your focus.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here