This Festive Season, Remember These 5 Things While Driving to Avoid Getting in Trouble

This festive season, the government will be strictly dealing with those who indulge in rash and dangerous driving or break traffic rules. The fines for violation of traffic rules have been hiked after the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act (Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019) in the country. Heavy fines will be imposed for dangerous as well drunk driving.

According to reports, several changes have been made to the amount of the challans and a single mistake of yours can even lead to the cancellation of your driving license. And therefore, here are five things you keep in mind while driving this festive season.

Sources say that the authorities are going to be strict this time against those driving with expired licences.

The pollution certificate of the vehicle is mandatory. After the amendment to the MVA act and with growing awareness among the people, the graph of road accidents has fallen sharply.

According to the new rules notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, if a bus or a taxi is found operating over its capacity if any of its employees misbehave with the passengers, smoke while driving, or drive under while being drunk, they will be strictly punished.

Treating police or traffic officers inappropriately, not stopping the vehicle, sitting in the cabin of the truck will be considered an offence. In such a situation the driving license can be suspended or cancelled.

The new Vehicle Act has also got rid of the hassle of carrying documents. It has also been made mandatory for the traffic police and RTO inspectors to record the fine amount and action taken against the drivers on the government portal.

However, the act was criticised by several opposition parties due to the high amount of fines.

