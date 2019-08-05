This Festive Season, Take Inspiration from Yami Gautam’s New Modern Yet Traditional Look

Yami Gautam has started her Monday flaunting a modern yet traditional avatar, which could be just what you are looking for this festive season.

She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself dressed in a peach-coloured dress which she teamed with heavy traditional gold bangles. Keeping her makeup minimal using nude shades, she looks stunning.

"When life gives you Monday, dip it in glitter & sparkle all week along," she wrote in the caption. Within four hours, the image has been liked by over 2 lakh Instagram accounts, with actor Vikrant Massey commenting, “Ati sundar. ❤️.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 30-year-old actress was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Aditya Dhar’s directorial debut Uri: The Surgical Strike. Since Uri, Yami has bagged three new projects. She will first be seen as a small-town aspiring model in Amar Kaushik’s Bala, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana (Yami’s co-star of her debut film Vicky Donor).

She has also signed Puneet Khanna’s Ginny Weds Sunny, a romantic comedy opposite Vikrant, in which she plays an entrepreneur who turns down a man for arranged marriage. The guy, then with the help of her mother, tries to woo her. Slated to go on floors in September, the movie will be filmed in NCR and Manali over two months. As per reports, Yami has also bagged a third, yet untitled film opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

