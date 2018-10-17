English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Festive Season Try Zardozi Footwear
With the festive and bridal season approaching, zardozi embroidery is definitely the most apt and is a favourite pick at this time of the year.
Image Courtesy: Peek a Booh by Vian/ Instagram
Loading...
With the festive and bridal season approaching, zardozi embroidery is definitely the most apt and is a favourite pick at this time of the year. Along with choosing a perfect outfit, it is also essential to style them with the right pair of shoes that enhance the festive look.
Ayush Diwan Khurana, owner of Modello Domani and Shirin Mann, founder and creative designer of NeedleDust, talk about zardozi being the favourite and trending pick this season.
* As the festival of lights is just around the corner, zardozi slippers are great for in-house Diwali celebrations and are a perfect addition to one's Indian wear. The slippers can be paired with almost any outfit and work perfectly for a more casual and relaxed look.
* Slip-ons with handcrafted zardozi are definitely the go to shoes this wedding season. Not only are they super light and comfortable for those long hour wears and endless eventful night but are also trending and are an excellent pick for any occasion.
* For a more glamorous and luxurious ensemble, one can go for handcrafted zardozi artwork on velvet and leather shoes. These leather and velvet embroidery shoes can be worn for formal occasions.
* Since the cold weather hits, this festive season lighter outfits with footwear in Zardozi on deeper colours will enhance the look of the outfit and add opulence to the attire. These would work best at any festive celebrations such as KarvaChauth, Dussehra, Diwali, Bhai Dhooj, Durga Pooja.
* The rich look of the embroidery is once again trending this season combined with elaborate motifs on deeper colours. Give your outfit a modern twist by styling your footwear with designs and techniques like roses, daisies and Aztec patterns in zardozi on fuchsia pink, red and ivory.
Ayush Diwan Khurana, owner of Modello Domani and Shirin Mann, founder and creative designer of NeedleDust, talk about zardozi being the favourite and trending pick this season.
* As the festival of lights is just around the corner, zardozi slippers are great for in-house Diwali celebrations and are a perfect addition to one's Indian wear. The slippers can be paired with almost any outfit and work perfectly for a more casual and relaxed look.
* Slip-ons with handcrafted zardozi are definitely the go to shoes this wedding season. Not only are they super light and comfortable for those long hour wears and endless eventful night but are also trending and are an excellent pick for any occasion.
* For a more glamorous and luxurious ensemble, one can go for handcrafted zardozi artwork on velvet and leather shoes. These leather and velvet embroidery shoes can be worn for formal occasions.
* Since the cold weather hits, this festive season lighter outfits with footwear in Zardozi on deeper colours will enhance the look of the outfit and add opulence to the attire. These would work best at any festive celebrations such as KarvaChauth, Dussehra, Diwali, Bhai Dhooj, Durga Pooja.
* The rich look of the embroidery is once again trending this season combined with elaborate motifs on deeper colours. Give your outfit a modern twist by styling your footwear with designs and techniques like roses, daisies and Aztec patterns in zardozi on fuchsia pink, red and ivory.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
- OnePlus 6T Launch Event Ticket Sale: Here is How You Can Buy One
- YouTube Suffers Outage for Over 30 Minutes, Social Media Goes into Meltdown Mode
- ISL 2018/19: Delhi Dynamos and ATK Eye First Win of the Season
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...