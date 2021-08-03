This Gay Couple's Stylish Hollywood Hills Wedding Will Give You Major Outfit and Decor Goals

Couples look forward to weddings as the day when they appear their best selves welcoming a new person in their lives and beginning a another chapter of life. So, when US-based digital creators and founders of multimedia lifestyle brand Yummertime, Chris Lin and Brock Williams decided to tie the knot last week, they made sure to suit up as one of the most sophisticated gay couples.

In an Instagram caption shared by the duo, Chris and Brock talked about their wedding suits and other arrangements made to make the special day a memorable experience. The couple tied the knot at Hollywood Hills on the day that marked ten years of their relationship. Both Chris and Brock chose to wear suits from the French fashion house of Jacquemus. Chris was seen dressed up in a suit with a subtle shade of yellow, while Brock chose to wear a pastel green coloured suit. The duo looked very much in love as they read their vows over the weekend and got married in front of their parents and sisters.

Describing their experience of planning this wedding, the duo wrote in an Instagram caption, “We’ve seriously been over the moon since Saturday. Thank you, lovers, for being so sweet to us with the news of our wedding and for sending us so much love in return." Overjoyed by the happiness of this beginnning, the couple added, “We can’t wait for this next chapter of ours. A few photos just came in from our incredible photographer Christianothstudio and we’re so excited to finally share some of them with you all.”

Talking about the wedding decorations and their wedding costume, the couple wrote, “We wore suits by Jacquemus and had our breathtaking florals made by theboywhocriedflowers.”

The couple is currently spending their honeymoon in Greece.

