This Home-Made Energy Drink Will Eliminate Your Fatigue, Weakness in No Time

Many people start to look older than their age, and one of the reasons for this is fatigue, caused by a variety of factors, including poor diet, lack of sleep or exercise. One in ten people is facing this problem in their life, according to reports.

Well, the main reason behind the lack of energy is the run-of-the-mill life. They work all day and get tired, which then prompts them to take medications to “charge up" their life. These habits, though, are often detrimental to health.

Nevertheless, there are many home recipes for effective energy drinks. Using this recipe will help you against fatigue. For one such recipe, all you need is milk, Chuhara (Dry dates) and makhana.

Health Facts About Chuhara, Makhana and Milk:

The reason why chuhara helps you regain your lost energy is that it has a good amount of calcium, iron, and zinc. It also contains fibre, which aids in digestion.

However, consuming it with milk further boosts its properties.

Eating makhana has tons of benefits. Apart from eliminating weakness, it has low calories and is also a good source of fibre. Similarly, milk is considered a complete food that provides high-quality protein and calcium as well as other nutrients in sufficient quantities to meet daily dietary needs.

This is how you can make this energy drink:

Soak chuhara and makhana in water and milk for 2 to 4 hours. Then, take a glass of milk, put it in the grinder with the soaked chuhare and makhana and grind it for about five minutes, and your energy drink is prepared. You can consume it by adding honey or ashwagandha to it. By drinking this milk every day, you will find yourself full of energy.

Benefits Of This Home Prepared Energy Drink:

Besides eliminating your fatigue and weakness, this energy drink has other benefits as well. It is vital to note that it keeps the digestive process fine by containing a good amount of fibre. Along with that, the quality of your sleep is enhanced due to increased levels of sleeping-hormone secretion!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.