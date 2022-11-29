This Homemade Ayurvedic Remedy Will Help You Keep Cholesterol Under Control

In recent times, individuals of all ages are experiencing the issue of high cholesterol levels. Bad lifestyle choices and physical inactivity lead to the problem of cholesterol accumulation in the body. Excessive rise in cholesterol levels can lead to many serious ailments, including cardiac arrest.

A lot of people have to resort to daily medication to control their cholesterol levels. However, if you do not want to burn a hole in your pockets by buying expensive medicines or have any side effects from such medications, then Dr Abhinav Raj, Assistant Professor of Prem Raghu Ayurvedic Medical College, UP, has a homemade remedy for you.

Dr Abhinav Raj’s ayurvedic remedy is simple and will cost you almost nothing. According to him, take some flaxseed and powderise it in a mixer and store the powder in a box. This powder should be consumed daily with lukewarm water and one to two spoonfuls on an empty stomach should be enough. This helps in rising good cholesterol (HDL) in your body and lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels.

The Ayurveda expert says that flaxseed is a treasure of nutrients. Its seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, antioxidants, magnesium and many other nutrients. Flaxseed is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids for vegetarians. Even if you are completely healthy, you can still consume it. It offers several health benefits to the body and also prevents diseases.

In Ayurveda, linseed has been considered a panacea in the treatment of cholesterol. You can eat it to strengthen your heart health. Additionally, you can grind linseed into a powder and add it to your salad. You can consume it for an extended period of time without experiencing any negative effects.

