This Immune Cell Can Kill Most Cancers
Researchers at Cardiff University have discovered a new type of T-cell that may have braod cancer-fighting therapies.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ FatCamera / Istock.com)
In what can be considered a major breakthrough in cancer treatment, British scientists have discovered a new type of immune cell which kills most cancers.
Researchers at Cardiff University were analysing blood from a bank in Wales, looking for immune cells that could fight bacteria, when they found an entirely new type of T-cell. The new immune cell carries a never-before-seen receptor which acts like a grappling hook, latching on to most human cancers, while ignoring healthy cells, claimed a report in telegraph.co.uk.
Professor Andrew Sewell, lead author on the study and an expert in T-cells from Cardiff University’s School of Medicine, said it was “highly unusual” to find a cell that had broad cancer-fighting therapies, and raised the prospect of a universal therapy.
“This was a serendipitous finding, nobody knew this cell existed,” Prof Sewell told the website.
Asked if it meant that someone in Wales was walking around completely immune to cancer, Prof Sewell said, as quoted by the website, “Possibly. This immune cell could be quite rare, or it could be that lots of people have this receptor but for some reason it is not activated. We just don't know yet.
