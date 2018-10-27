GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Indian-origin Hollywood Celeb Looks Unrecognizable in her Halloween Getup

Who would have imagined that this tall and beautiful lass would carry the Mystique the fictional character from X-Men on the occasion of Halloween.

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2018, 3:01 PM IST
Image: PadmaLakshmiofficial/Instagram
This is that time of the year when celebrities bring their spookiest best to parties and make heads turn. But few of them out-do the rest.

Take a close look at this picture and guess who the celebrity is? You may have to look multiple times to recognize this Indian-origin Hollywood celebrity. Try taking a wild guess?



Who would have imagined that this tall and beautiful lass would carry the Mystique the fictional character from X-Men on the occasion of Halloween.

Now that you've already given up, we ought to tell you this model in
the Mystique getup is none other than Padma Lakshmi.

In the spirit of Halloween, Padma Lakshmi, the Bravo's Top Chef judge, posted a throw back picture where she was dressed as Mystique and her friend as Gamora.

Recently, in a post she voice out her opinion on how Halloween costumes could strike a wrong chord and stir racial insensitivity.

Padma Lakshmi posted a photo of herself on Instagram with an expression that depicted 'Nope'.



She added in the caption, "When you see a white person on Halloween with an Afro wig and bronzer saying they're Colin Kaepernick." She added in the caption, "It's a no from me."

