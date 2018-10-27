English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Indian-origin Hollywood Celeb Looks Unrecognizable in her Halloween Getup
Who would have imagined that this tall and beautiful lass would carry the Mystique the fictional character from X-Men on the occasion of Halloween.
Image: PadmaLakshmiofficial/Instagram
Loading...
This is that time of the year when celebrities bring their spookiest best to parties and make heads turn. But few of them out-do the rest.
Take a close look at this picture and guess who the celebrity is? You may have to look multiple times to recognize this Indian-origin Hollywood celebrity. Try taking a wild guess?
Who would have imagined that this tall and beautiful lass would carry the Mystique the fictional character from X-Men on the occasion of Halloween.
Now that you've already given up, we ought to tell you this model in
the Mystique getup is none other than Padma Lakshmi.
In the spirit of Halloween, Padma Lakshmi, the Bravo's Top Chef judge, posted a throw back picture where she was dressed as Mystique and her friend as Gamora.
Recently, in a post she voice out her opinion on how Halloween costumes could strike a wrong chord and stir racial insensitivity.
Padma Lakshmi posted a photo of herself on Instagram with an expression that depicted 'Nope'.
She added in the caption, "When you see a white person on Halloween with an Afro wig and bronzer saying they're Colin Kaepernick." She added in the caption, "It's a no from me."
Follow @News18Lifestyle on Twitter
Take a close look at this picture and guess who the celebrity is? You may have to look multiple times to recognize this Indian-origin Hollywood celebrity. Try taking a wild guess?
Who would have imagined that this tall and beautiful lass would carry the Mystique the fictional character from X-Men on the occasion of Halloween.
Now that you've already given up, we ought to tell you this model in
the Mystique getup is none other than Padma Lakshmi.
In the spirit of Halloween, Padma Lakshmi, the Bravo's Top Chef judge, posted a throw back picture where she was dressed as Mystique and her friend as Gamora.
Recently, in a post she voice out her opinion on how Halloween costumes could strike a wrong chord and stir racial insensitivity.
Padma Lakshmi posted a photo of herself on Instagram with an expression that depicted 'Nope'.
She added in the caption, "When you see a white person on Halloween with an Afro wig and bronzer saying they're Colin Kaepernick." She added in the caption, "It's a no from me."
Follow @News18Lifestyle on Twitter
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Buying Guide: You Don’t Realize it, But You Need an Air Purifier Inside Your Car
- Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Planning to Tie the Knot in 2019: Report
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- Art-ificial Intelligence: AI-Created Painting Sold for Half a Million Dollars
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...