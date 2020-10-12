This is How Anita Hassanandani Fooled Her Fans Before Pregnancy Announcement

After keeping the good news under wraps for weeks, Anita Hassanandani finally revealed her pregnancy on social media on October 11. The actress in an adorable video with husband Rohit Reddy announced her first child.

Anita, on Monday, took to Instagram to share another exciting post. She gave her fans and followers a tour of her recently shared pictures on the timeline with some rare insights.

Anita posted a few of her photos and revealed how she had been concealing her baby bump. She seemed glad to be able to “fool” all successfully by wearing the right outfits and carefully capturing images from a certain angle.

While sharing the post, Anita wrote, “Four times I managed to conceal my baby bump.

Kinddaaa fooled you all!!!Swipe.”

Rumours were rife of Anita’s pregnancy for a few weeks. However, it was only Sunday that she decided to put them to rest once and for all. Anita and Rohit’s announcement video showed milestones in their beautiful journey from friendship to lovers to marriage and finally soon-to-be parents.

In another video following the big reveal, the couple spoke at length about their experience and decision. Anita and Rohit said that they felt the time was right and it was like God’s plan and it happened perfectly. Anita stated that they had been together for 10 years and seven of which they have been married so they had been wanting to settle with a baby.

Anita is best known for her performance in television soaps like Kkavyanjali and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She entered Bollywood with the film, Kucch To Hai co-starring Tusshar Kapoor and her performance was better received.