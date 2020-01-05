This is How Much Priyanka Chopra's Neon Pink Cutout Gown Costs
Priyanka Chopra welcomed year 2020 with her husband Nick Jonas at the Jonas Brothers' concert. For the occasion, she sported a bright pink cutout gown with a plunging neckline and a long flowy skirt.
Priyanka Chopra
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas rocked in a neon pink cutout gown for the New Year's bash which costs over a whopping Rs 60,000.
Priyanka welcomed year 2020 with her husband Nick Jonas at the Jonas Brothers' concert. For the occasion, she sported a bright pink cutout gown with a plunging neckline and a long flowy skirt, which accentuated her svelte body.
According to timesofindia.com, the bright pink cut out ensemble that Priyanka wore for the concert costs around Rs 64,000 approximately.
Priyanka teamed her look with a gold watch. She completed the look with pink lips.
According to Priyanka's closet fan page, she wore the neon cutout gown, which costs approximately $895, from a label called PatBo.
