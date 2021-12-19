This is How Winter Season Adds to the Woes of Cancer Patients

Patients suffering from cancer go through a difficult time during winter. The cold breeze, the dreamy weather and the slippery streets tend to make them distressed. Following are the problems faced by cancer patients and a few tips to stay protected:

Susceptible to hypothermia

Cancer patients are easily affected by hypothermia during the winter season. Hypothermia is described as the problem where the body temperature comes down and begins to lose heat at a faster rate at which the body can produce heat. This problem becomes a major cause of concern because of the side effects of cancer treatments including fatigue, dehydration and anaemia.

Likelihood of numbness

Cancer treatment can also cause the condition of peripheral neuropathy. Peripheral neuropathy leads to numbness in the bodies of cancer patients. They are prone to get frostbite because they don’t realise how cold their fingers and hands become.

Prone to falls

Thrombocytopenia is a condition that lowers the platelet count. The platelet supports blood clot. If a cancer patient suffers from an injury, it can lead to bruising or serious bleeding.

At-risk for the probability of complications with flu

Cancer treatment can weaken the immune system of a patient. Compared to a healthy person, cancer patients suffer a higher risk of having complications with the flu.

Tips a caner patient can follow

Stay indoors as much as possible. The body should be prevented from getting exposed to the outside temperature. If it is necessary to go outside, one should make sure that they are covered up properly.

Gloves, socks, boots, should be included to stay protected. Prior consultation with the doctor is recommended.

Avoid hot baths. Moisturisers should be used to protect the skin.

It is essential to stay hydrated and drink liquids that have lower caffeine levels.

A humidifier around can help beat winter dryness.

