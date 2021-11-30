This is What Happens When You Lift Weights Everyday

Cardio exercises help the heart to stay strong, but when it comes to building muscles and improving the overall physique, weightlifting comes to play. For a long time, it was believed that weightlifting is only for men. But recently, a lot of awareness has been created on the benefits of lifting weight for both men and women. For women, weightlifting doesn’t make them bulk up, instead, it adds muscles that give a toned appearance and help in keeping lifestyle issues at bay. Consistent and safe training increases the stamina, strength of the individual, and many other health benefits. However, lifting weights every day does not give your muscles the ‘rest period’ which further can result in a number of negative symptoms. The muscles not only get stronger while you’re pumping iron but also during the rest periods in between workouts, and the technical term for the process is protein synthesis.

What is protein synthesis and its importance?

In this process, the cells of the body make proteins, which encourage the growth of strong muscles. If you fail to give your muscles any rest (at least a day) between the heavy workouts, the amount of time your body’s cells have to recover and form new proteins decreases. If a particular muscle group is sore, it means that it is still recovering from the tough workout you have put it through earlier. Fighting through soreness owes no favours to your body.

How to avoid negative symptoms?

Excessive fatigue, nagging injuries, reduced performance, mood, and sleep disturbances are some of the negative symptoms of lifting weights. Therefore, it is suggested that you give each muscle group at least one day of rest between the weightlifting workouts.

Benefits of Weightlifting

Apart from the muscles and stamina building, studies state that lifting weights lowers the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. A decline in cardiovascular diseases has also been witnessed in people who lift weights. It also strengthens bones and muscles, thus age-related bone issues are also covered.

