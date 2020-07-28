Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

This is What Juhi Chawla Gifted Her Son on His Birthday

Juhi Chawla has decided to plant 1,000 trees as part of the Cauvery Calling project on occasion of her son's birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 28, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This is What Juhi Chawla Gifted Her Son on His Birthday
Juhi Chawla with her son

Actress Juhi Chawla has given her son Arjun a very special present on his birthday. Juhi has decided to plant 1,000 trees in the Cauvery Calling project.

The actress took to Twitter to say, “For my son Arjun, a 1000 trees , on his birthday ,in the Cauvery Calling Project. A gift of clean air and water, the best life insurance plan ,can anything be better ... (sic)?”

Juhi’s followers heaped praise on her for her efforts. Her post has also received an overwhelming response on social media.

Cauvery Calling project, initiated by Sadhguru, is helping farmers in planting 242 crore trees in Cauvery basin to revitalise the river.

The actress did a similar thing on her husband Jay Mehta’s birthday in January. She at that time also decided to plant 1,000 trees.

Juhi on her husband’s birthday tweeted, "A 1000 trees for Jay ... it's his Happy Birthday today ..!!!actually maybe i'll just make him pay for these as well ..!!! what an idea Sirji (sic)!"

The actress last year in October announced “1000 trees for my mother in law Sunayana on her birthday.” She added that her mother-in-law supported her whenever she went through a difficult phase.

The actress seems to have made it a practice. Last year, on actor Aysuhmann Khurrana’s birthday, Juhi had pledged 100 trees for the Cauvery Calling project.

Juhi, on the micro-blogging site, thanked Ayushmann for responding whenever she approached him for a social cause.

Responding to her, the actor wrote, “It's my pleasure to help in whatever way I can! Thank you so much ma'am (sic).”

We congratulate Juhi on taking part in the initiative.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

FuelPrice
  • Agra
  • Ahmedabad
  • Bangalore
  • Bhopal
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Chandigarh
  • Chennai
  • Coimbatore
  • Dehradun
  • Faridabad
  • Ghaziabad
  • Gulbarga
  • Guntur
  • Gurgaon
  • Guwahati
  • Hyderabad
  • Indore
  • Jabalpur
  • Jaipur
  • Jamshedpur
  • Jodhpur
  • Kanpur
  • Kolkata
  • Kota
  • Kozhikode
  • Lucknow
  • Ludhiana
  • Madurai
  • Mumbai
  • Mysore
  • Nagpur
  • Noida
  • Patna
  • Pune
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Shimla
  • Surat
  • Thrissur
  • Trichy
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • Udaipur
  • Vadodara
  • Visakhapatnam
  • Warangal
  • Andhra
  • Assam
  • Bihar
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Gujarat
  • Haryana
  • Himachal
  • Jammu
  • Jharkhand
  • Karnataka
  • Kerala
  • Madhya
  • Maharashtra
  • Odisha
  • Punjab
  • Rajasthan
  • Tamil
  • Telangana
  • Uttar
  • Uttarakhand
  • West
  • FUEL TYPE PRICE CHANGE
  • Petrol 80.81/L + 0.05
  • Diesel 73.54/L + 0.05
Price AS ON 29 July 2020 Powered By

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading