This is What Juhi Chawla Gifted Her Son on His Birthday

Actress Juhi Chawla has given her son Arjun a very special present on his birthday. Juhi has decided to plant 1,000 trees in the Cauvery Calling project.

The actress took to Twitter to say, “For my son Arjun, a 1000 trees , on his birthday ,in the Cauvery Calling Project. A gift of clean air and water, the best life insurance plan ,can anything be better ... (sic)?”

For my son Arjun, a 1000 trees , on his birthday ,in the Cauvery Calling Project . A gift of clean air and water, the best life insurance plan ,can anything be better ...?? pic.twitter.com/HO4MD5Gaxn — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) July 27, 2020

Juhi’s followers heaped praise on her for her efforts. Her post has also received an overwhelming response on social media.

Cauvery Calling project, initiated by Sadhguru, is helping farmers in planting 242 crore trees in Cauvery basin to revitalise the river.

The actress did a similar thing on her husband Jay Mehta’s birthday in January. She at that time also decided to plant 1,000 trees.

Juhi on her husband’s birthday tweeted, "A 1000 trees for Jay ... it's his Happy Birthday today ..!!!actually maybe i'll just make him pay for these as well ..!!! what an idea Sirji (sic)!"

A 1000 trees for Jay ... it's his Happy Birthday today ..!!!actually maybe i'll just make him pay for these as well ..!!! what an idea Sirji...!!! — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) January 18, 2020

The actress last year in October announced “1000 trees for my mother in law Sunayana on her birthday.” She added that her mother-in-law supported her whenever she went through a difficult phase.

A 1000 trees for my mother in law Sunayana on her birthday ...God's blessing to me ... Whenever my world seemed to crash, she supported me, every time I was lost, she was there .... pic.twitter.com/gRGD1uxFa8 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) October 10, 2019

The actress seems to have made it a practice. Last year, on actor Aysuhmann Khurrana’s birthday, Juhi had pledged 100 trees for the Cauvery Calling project.

Juhi, on the micro-blogging site, thanked Ayushmann for responding whenever she approached him for a social cause.

Ayushmann , thank you always responding when I approach you for a social cause For your birthday today we pledge a 100 trees for #CauveryCallingHave a super Happy Birthday @ayushmannk — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) September 14, 2019

Responding to her, the actor wrote, “It's my pleasure to help in whatever way I can! Thank you so much ma'am (sic).”

It's my pleasure to help in whatever way I can! Thank you so much ma'am — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 15, 2019

We congratulate Juhi on taking part in the initiative.