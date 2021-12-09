This is What Kareena Kapoor Khan is Doing to Keep Up Her Fitness Levels

The ‘zero figure’ trend was not very prevalent in Bollywood and Indian pop culture until Kareena Kapoor Khan came into the picture and revealed her slim-trim waist in 2008 film Tashan. Since then, the concept rapidly gained traction and became the talk of B-town. Kareena’s lifestyle is proof of her dedication to living a healthy life, and consequently, inspiring her fans and followers.

Keeping herself fit as a fiddle despite two pregnancies, Kareena is a perfect example of how fruitful leading a healthy life is. She frequently shares moments from her workouts and diet on social media platforms.

Kareena is very keen on keeping a balance between body training and yoga, while also aligning all physical activities with her diet to get the best results.

Kareena induces her enthusiasm for fitness even in her family and even motivates her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and son, Taimur Ali Khan.

As mentioned before that Kareena is all about balance, you will be surprised to know that despite leading the fitness wagon for her family and fans, she is a big foodie and loves to have a pizza slice once in a while. But she makes sure to burn all the calories the next day with her workout regime.

She and her sister, the very beautiful Karisma Kapoor, love to have a full-course meal including chicken and cake.

Kareena Kapoor recently became the most searched female celebrity in India. The actress was last seen in Homi Adajania directed Angrezi Medium. Kareena has some exciting projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan.

