This is What Kunal Kemmu is up to. Check Out Video Here

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu has again managed to raise the temperature through his new Instagram reel where he can be seen pumping and flexing his muscles at a gym. The actor, who is a fitness freak, on Monday posted a short clip on his Instagram handle doing bicep curls and tricep exercises while showing off his toned physique for crazy fans online.

The actor who is famous for his appearance in movies like Golmaal and Go Goa Goneand has two million followers on Instagram has been active on social media as he frequently shares posts online featuring his wife Soha Ali Khan and their daughter Inaaya.

The video starts with Kunal, who is wearing a black gym vest and shorts along with a blue-whitecap, doing a tricep extension exercise, following which he proceeds to pose for the camera and flexes in the mirror. A large lion tattoo can also be seen on his leg.

Subsequently, Kunal picks up a pair of dumbbells and does bicep curls, flaunting the muscles he packed on with his rigorous routine of working out and eating healthily. The reel has garnered more than forty thousand likes and numerous comments within sixteen hours of getting posted.

People from the film fraternity were also impressed by Kunal’s progress and his physical transformation. “Oh hoho too much too much," commented actress Shweta Triptahi while fans flooded his comment box with fire and heart emoticons.

Earlier too,the actor posted several shirtless mirror selfies and keeps updating his fans on his fitness regime by giving a sneak peek from his gym while he performs various fitness exercises like deadlift and bench press.

It is not just Kunal who is crazy about fitness but his wife Soha is also as passionate about being fit. She has also shared several glimpses from her fitness routine, demonstrating different exercises and showcasing her absolute figure. The actress had also been practicing yoga for flexibility and mobility and had posted clips flaunting her baby bump while she was expecting Inaaya.

