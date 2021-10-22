This is What Milind Soman is Playing with Every Day for 3 to 4 Minutes

Fitness icon Milind Soman keeps innovating his workout regime. The model-actor has inspired millions towards a healthy and fit way of living. From running along the beach to doing pushups with wife Ankita Konwar sitting on his back, Milind’s idea is to keep experimenting. To beat the monotony again, he took up a unique equipment and used it as a fun and interesting substitute to dumbbells.

In his latest ‘love health fitness life’ post, Milind was seen swinging the Indian club also known as the mudgar. The former supermodel feels that the desi way of exercising is the perfect way to seek motivation required mid-week. “Having so much fun with this amazing object! Some call it mudgar, some mudgal, some mugdal, but whatever is correct, I just know it’s fun,” wrote Milind on Instagram. In the video shared by him, he is seen exercising with the 7-kg Indian club with complete dedication. He also reminded his fans on another video posted by him in April. Milind mentioned that he has come a long way since and is much more comfortable with the object now. In the captrion, he added, “3-4 minutes of play time every day”

As often addressed by Milind himself, achieving right fitness levels is also a mental process. While raising the bar, he keeps challenging himself through different forms of exercise including swimming, hiking and yoga.

In April, Milind was diagnosed with COVID-19 when he started exercising with a mudgar. He captioned the video captured by Ankita, “Trying some light exercises with a mudgar”

Towards the end of the month, Milind felt like he almost “completely recovered.” He added that in the next 10 days, he will be ready to donate blood plasma which can help save lives. “Stay calm. Take care of yourselves. Do what you can,” wrote the 55-year-old.

Later in June, Milind attempted working out with a 10kg mudgar. Mudgals are helpful in improving shoulder strength, building flexibility, and enhancing cardiovascular fitness.

