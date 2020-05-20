This Is What Sussanne Khan's Summer Of Lockdown 2020 Looks Like; See Pics

Sussanne Khan is spending the lockdown time at ex-husband Hrithik Roshan’s beach-side residence. She decided to move to the actor’s house in order to stay close to their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

The designer often captures beautiful images of the shore from her gorgeous abode and shares them on social media. On Wednesday afternoon, Sussane shared pictures of herself watching pigeons on the beach sand from her outdoor desk. She revealed that she is getting used to the new normal where sparkling ocean waves become her background score.

In the first of the two images she posted on Instagram, Sussanne looks chic in casual top and jeans. She kept her makeup minimal with eyeliner and a dash of lip gloss. She flaunted the tattoo on her left arm and pulled her reading glasses over her hair while posing. “Getting used to the new normal.. typical Wednesday afternoon on my outdoor desk, watching pigeons on the sand while I draw, as the robust sparkling ocean waves become my background score,” reads her post.

She added, “Mighty grateful for being fortunate enough to have all of this” and tagged along hashtags #outdoordesk, #gratefulheart, #makethesunyourfriend, #persistandperservere, #tranquility, #bffsgorgeoushome and #summeroflockdown2020 in the caption.

Take a look at Sussanne’s “Quarantivities” by the beach.

