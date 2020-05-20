This Is What Sussanne Khan's Summer Of Lockdown 2020 Looks Like; See Pics
Sussane Khan recently moved in with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan to be with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.
Sussanne Khan is spending the lockdown time at ex-husband Hrithik Roshan’s beach-side residence. She decided to move to the actor’s house in order to stay close to their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
The designer often captures beautiful images of the shore from her gorgeous abode and shares them on social media. On Wednesday afternoon, Sussane shared pictures of herself watching pigeons on the beach sand from her outdoor desk. She revealed that she is getting used to the new normal where sparkling ocean waves become her background score.
In the first of the two images she posted on Instagram, Sussanne looks chic in casual top and jeans. She kept her makeup minimal with eyeliner and a dash of lip gloss. She flaunted the tattoo on her left arm and pulled her reading glasses over her hair while posing. “Getting used to the new normal.. typical Wednesday afternoon on my outdoor desk, watching pigeons on the sand while I draw, as the robust sparkling ocean waves become my background score,” reads her post.
Getting used to the new normal.. 🌊☀️🖊typical Wednesday afternoon on my outdoor desk, watching pigeons on the sand while I draw, as the robust sparkling ocean waves become my background score. Mighty grateful for being fortunate enough to have all of this🙏♥️ #outdoordesk #gratefulheart #makethesunyourfriend #persistandperservere #tranquility #bffsgorgeoushome #summeroflockdown2020
She added, “Mighty grateful for being fortunate enough to have all of this” and tagged along hashtags #outdoordesk, #gratefulheart, #makethesunyourfriend, #persistandperservere, #tranquility, #bffsgorgeoushome and #summeroflockdown2020 in the caption.
Take a look at Sussanne’s “Quarantivities” by the beach.
My ‘Qurantivities’... notes to self.. April 1st 2020 Necessity is the mother of innovation. And when the mind is asked to be quarantined, it gives rise to a crazy amount of creativity. Almost like a little seed surging through the soil for that moment of sunlight. Day 8 of 21 day lockdown. Have a new found respect, for the person who invented FaceTime ( Roberto Garcia, the Apple engineer). Here we are living our lives, ‘Virtually’ doing the best we can to keep our work family and teams afloat. We need to stabilise their income, reach out and help to do our bit to each and every one of them. To give them a sense of security and support at this insecure moment in time. This is what will make us, the people that we want to be. Stay home, Stay safe and design your thoughts. @thecharcoalproject @thelabellife #workfromhome #persistence #dazedbutneverconfused #teamlabellife #teamcharcoal #humanityfirst #oneplanettoprotect ♥️🙏 #thanfulforhavingahome #tomorrowwillcome
My temporary ‘home work space’ was interestingly put together to bring a little element of play while I work. The funny thing is, my time on this ‘put together’ desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that we had in this space, and then we put a low lying coffee table on top and...there it was, my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach, this is a visual which honestly I shouldn’t get used to! As I sit and ponder over the ghastly effects of what this dreadful virus has had on each one of us, and what it may continue to have on the entire planet in general, I must say I can’t help but feel along with the uncertainty, an inner peace. There will be a diverse amount of good, that its post effects will bring on all of us. The kind that will remind us to grow a little each day, to produce better solutions for our projects, to be more giving for the less fortunate and most importantly, to be better contributors in our daily lives towards this beautiful planet. Stay home, stay safe and design your thoughts. #architecturaldigest #letsmakethiswork #lovewhatyoudo #ADindia #mybestfriendsgorgeoushome #thelabellife #workfromhomewear #designyourthoughts #prayingfortheplanet #stayhomestaysafe #thankfulforhavingahome #oneplanettoprotect 🌍💪🏻♥️ ...📸credit @hrithikroshan
