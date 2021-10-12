This is What You Can Do to Prevent Mask-Related Headaches

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic commenced, wearing masks, maintaining social distance and sanitizing hands have become mandatory. The central and state governments have suggested citizens to wear masks whenever they step out of the house, especially in a crowded place, even if they are fully vaccinated. Sanitizing hands and maintaining social distance is quite easy for everyone to follow but wearing a mask for long is not feasible for all. It can lead to discomfort, itchiness, breathing issues, and headaches.

There is no debate that masks have played a crucial role in reducing or breaking the chain of virus transmission during the pandemic. As people have resumed offices and are out for long hours, there is a significant rise in mask-related complaints. People have reported complain of headaches, discomfort, dehydration, and disorientation after wearing the mask for long. It is even more difficult for people, who suffer from cold, asthma, cough, or skin allergies, but people must comply with the safety guidelines. And when the pros of wearing a mask outweigh the cons, one should not consider removing it.

Let us understand, why do you feel the headache. Wearing a tight mask for a long period of time can lead to pain in the temporomandibular joint (TMJ). The TMJ connects an individual’s lower jaw to the rest of their skull. Mask can irritate the muscles and tissues near the jaw, and it sends pain signals that may feel like a headache.

How to prevent mask-related headaches:

The first thing you should do is avoid wearing a mask that is tight behind the ears. Tighter masks can cause pain in the lower jaw area further leading to headaches.

Don’t take extra stress and in between work, it is suggested to perform some gentle neck stretches.

Practice meditation.

In your morning skincare routine, include massaging your cheeks and temples.

Good Posture is very important as TMJ pain can also arise due to a bad posture. Improper postures increase muscle tension, which leads to headaches.

Pay attention to the position of your jaw and teeth, do not clench your jaw muscles and teeth.

You can also perform some simple jaw exercises.

