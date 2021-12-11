This is What Your Nail Says About Your Personality

You will be in a state of disbelief after listening to this, but your nails reveal a major part of your personality. It is shocking because nails are not the first thing you will see in a person. Let’s get to know about some nail shapes and what they say about an individual’s personality.

Square Oval nails

These nails reveal a very ambitious and an assertive personality of an individual. People keeping these kind of nails don’t experiment very often, although they wish to keep it elegant.

Edgy Nail shape

People with these nails have a very unique and a creative personality.

Stiletto

These nail shapes depict a very bold and a daring personality. Loving challenges is an integral part of their behavior.

Almond

These nail shapes depict that the person is having a very wide imagination and is very sincere with people. Although these people are very short tempered and get furious when things don’t go their way.

Round fingernails

They have positive outlook towards life and are very open minded. They are very independent and quick learners.

C shaped curving down

They indicate a very hardworking personality. These people have gone through a lot of challenges in the past. They work with a single minded devotion and are very bold.

Square shaped fingernails

Broad and square fingernails depict a serious attitude. However, the not so good thing is the inflexible attitude in the individual’s personality. If the person possessing this personality trait be a less stubborn, things will work way smoothly for him or her.

Sword shaped fingernails

These fingernails showcase a very ambitious person who can go to any length to accomplish his goals. You can even go do the things you don’t like if there is a question of reaching nearer to your goals.Also, the people who have a bit relaxing nature get on your nerves easily.

