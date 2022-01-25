This is When You Should Not Consume Ashwagandha, and Why

Ashwagandha is a popular Ayurvedic shrub used for a variety of diseases. Depending on the individual’s health, it is combined with other herbs or taken alone. Ashwagandha, often known as the Indian winter cherry or Indian Ginseng, is available in tablet or powder form. With the outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the usage of this Ayurvedic medicine has risen considerably. However, there are some instances when it is not recommended to take Ashwagandha.

Ayurveda Doctor Rekha Radhamony told ETimes that Ashwagandha is to be avoided when one is down with fever. Many bioactive chemicals in the Indian shrub have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immunomodulatory properties. It helps to keep bacteria from producing diseases like the common cold and flu. However, if you already have a high temperature, avoid using this Ayurvedic herb because it becomes difficult to digest. Apart from making you weak and vulnerable, fever also affects other organ functions. The stomach may not be able to handle the shrub at this time, leading to diarrhoea or other problems.

Ashwagandha is a potent plant with dangerous adverse effects if used in excess. It is usually best to take Ashwagandha at the dosage recommended by an Ayurvedic practitioner or specified on the packaging. Taking more than the prescribed dose can cause stomach discomfort, diarrhoea, and vomiting. Furthermore, if used for an extended period of time, Ashwagandha can cause issues with the functioning of the liver. It is also recommended to have a doctor’s consultation before taking the medicine if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking immunosuppressants, sedatives.

As for dosage, Ashwagandha does not have a prescribed dose; it is entirely dependent on how healthy and fit you are. However, research shows that a safe amount is between 125 mg and 5 g, divided into 2-4 doses each day. Supplements can be found online or in local health stores in a broad variety of forms. To be on the safe side, it is preferable to purchase from a reputable retailer.

The supplement works best when taken in the morning or evening. However, it may cause slight discomfort if taken first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Take it after breakfast, a small snack, or at night in such cases. Taking the pill at night may help you relax and have a better sleep.

