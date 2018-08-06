English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
This is Who Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Thinks is the Most Stylish Person in Bollywood
In a recent interview, Sonam Kapoor's entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja revealed who he thought was a style icon in the Hindi film industry.
(Image: Sonam kapoor Ahuja with husband Anand Ahuja/Viral Bhayani)
Fashion and actress Sonam Kapoor are inseparable. And we can say this because the B-town beauty has done it all, from rocking an elaborate gown at the red carpet, to nailing every look during her films promotion to turning showstopper for Ralph and Russo in a dazzling number. Sonam has been the undisputed Bollywood diva, setting the bar super high as far as style and trends are concerned.
However, in a recent interview, Sonam's entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja revealed who he thought was a style icon in the Hindi film industry.
Well, according to him, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the true style icon of Bollywood, after Sonam, of course.
According to a Times of India report, Anand said in the interview, "I think Kareena Kapoor Khan has a great style and she's so consistent. I recently had a chance to interact with her while we were in London. And she would just pick a dress and apply no makeup, yet look so beautiful. So I guess, she is very good with her styling."
While Sonam certainly is one of the most stylish actresses around, one cannot deny the timeless beauty Kareena is and the commendable way in which she has made a comeback post pregnancy. That mayjust be the reason why Anand seems in awe of her.
