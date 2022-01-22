This is Why Consuming Carrot Leaves is Excellent for Your Health

People consume carrots in salads, vegetables, puddings, kheer, among other things. Many individuals also prefer to drink carrot juice but did you know that carrot leaves are also beneficial to your health since they are high in antioxidants and fibre? Carrot leaves grow on top of the carrot’s taproot and are also known as carrot greens. While most people cultivate and eat the root vegetable, the leaves that appear above the soil are also edible. Previously, it was widely assumed that these leaves were poisonous, but this was most likely due to their bitter flavour. Carrot leaves are still commonly discarded but they are beneficial to one’s health when consumed as juice, vegetable, or chutney.

After learning about the numerous health benefits of carrot leaves, you too will want to consume them rather than throw them away. Carrot leaves contain chlorophyll, which aids in the formation of red blood cells in the body. As a result, carrot leaves juice or chutney should be consumed on a daily basis, especially by people who suffer from anaemia.

Their consumption lowers the amount of cholesterol deposited in the veins of the body. As a result, they are an important part of a heart-healthy diet. They also purify your blood, lowering the pressure on your heart and kidneys in the process. Carrot leaves are also beneficial for boosting immunity. They are high in antioxidants, which aid in the maintenance of our body’s immune systems. This allows us to fight infectious diseases and enjoy a healthy life.

They also aid in the prevention of the development of cancer or tumours in the body. Consuming carrot leaves in the form of a paste or juice is extremely beneficial in staying active and free from diseases. Furthermore, because they contain a high amount of dietary fibre, they help to keep our metabolism and digestive system in good shape. The high fibre present in them is good for the heart as it lowers the cholesterol levels in the body.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

