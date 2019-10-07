This is Why Gurdas Maan Cancelled His Kolkata Puja Performance
Gurdas Maan was due to perform at the Subhash Uddyan venue in South Kolkata locality of Bhowanipore on Sunday.
picture courtesy- instagram
Veteran Punjabi Singer Gurdas Maan has cancelled his performance at a Durga Puja event in Kolkata after being informed of the venue's unethical encroachment of Sikh morals.
Apparently while en route to the City of Joy, it was brought to the 'Ki banu duniya da' hitmaker's attention that the performance venue displayed a replica of the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) that did not go down well with Maan.
Sharing why he cancelled his performance, Maan said : "The event organisers have created a replica of the Golden Temple with people entering bare headed and wearing shoes.
"Sadly, even if it ruffles the organisers, I could not have done this as it's completely against my personal beliefs in the sanctity of religious places. I'm quite shocked at this violation."
Maan was due to perform at the Subhash Uddyan venue in South Kolkata locality of Bhowanipore on Sunday.
Recently Maan had faced criticism from Punjabis and Punjabi diaspora following his interview on a Canada-based Punjabi radio in which he appeared to be supporting the 'one nation, one language' idea.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Botnet Malware is Infecting Over 4,000 Windows PCs Every Day
- Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Becomes Second Highest Grossing Telugu Film in First Week After Baahubali 2
- A Vibrating 'Floor Mat' is Microsoft's Latest Patent to Enhance the VR Experience
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son
- Sony PS4 Remote Play is Now on All Android Phones, Still Without Touchscreen Support