This is Why People Gain Weight as They Get Older
Those who didn't compensate for the decrease by eating less calories gained weight by an average of 20 per cent, according to the study.
Representative purpose only
Researchers have found that lipid turnover in the fat tissue decreases during ageing and makes it easier to gain weight, even if we don't eat more or exercise less than before.
"The results indicate for the first time that processes in our fat tissue regulate changes in body weight during ageing in a way that is independent of other factors," said study author Peter Arner, Professor at Karolinska Institute in Sweden.
For the study published in the journal Nature Medicine, the research team examined the fat cells in 54 men and women over an average period of 13 years. In that time, all subjects, regardless of whether they gained or lost weight, showed decrease in lipid turnover in the fat tissue, that is the rate at which lipid in the fat cells is removed and stored.
Those who didn't compensate for the decrease by eating less calories gained weight by an average of 20 per cent, according to the study. The researchers also examined lipid turnover in 41 women who underwent bariatric surgery and how the lipid turnover rate affected their ability to keep the weight off four to seven years after surgery.
The result showed that only those who had a low rate before the surgery managed to increase their lipid turnover and maintain their weight loss. The researchers believe these people may have had more room to increase their lipid turnover than those who already had a high-level pre-surgery.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: 19-Year-Old Trainee Pilot Himanshu Dhuria to Play for Rs 1 Crore Today
- 'Your Life Matters': TikTok's New Challenge Urges Users to Start a Conversation on Suicide
- Watch: Dorian Topples Crane Over Building Under Construction As It Hits Canada Province
- Deepika Padukone Knows How Ranveer Singh Tunes Her Out When She Nags
- Here’s How Much the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost