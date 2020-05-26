This Is Why Shruti Haasan Called Herself 'Waste Lady'
Shruti Haasan said that she did nothing the whole day except working-out for an hour as she shared a picture of herself in gymwear.
credits - Shruti Haasan instagram
Actress Shruti Haasan calls herself "Waste Lady". Shruti shared a photograph of herself in gymwear. She shared the image on Instagram Stories.
The actress wrote on the picture: "I did nothing today except work out for an hour... Waste Lady."
She recently had a mega clean day and she also took out time for some dancing amid all the cleaning.
In an Instagram Stories video, she was seen dancing in a black tank top and blue rubber gloves on.
"Today is mega clean day - but always make the time to have a little dance," Shruti had written on the clip.
She later shared a video of herself making funny faces and wrote: "I'm still cleaning WTH."
A while back, Shruti shared that her father and actor-politician Kamal Haasan has never punished or yelled at her.
Shruti was treating her fans with a question-answer session, where one user asked the "worst punishment" she has got from her father.
Shruti replied: "My dad never punished, yelled at me. He wasn't like that. He was always using reason and logic, but I think I once made a mistake and he was like 'I am so disappointed'."
