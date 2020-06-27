This is Why the 3-year-old Post by Vir Das About Board Exams is Still Relevant

State education boards have started announcing the results for the academic year 2019-20. This might be a strenuous time for students. However, this old tweet by comedian Vir Das can help you ease out the tension.

Back in 2017, Das shared his Class 12th marksheet on Twitter and did not feel shy to accept that he was not the brightest kid in the block. Despite whatever marks he scored back then, he has been doing exceptionally good today.

In another note accompanying the marksheet, Das shared a six-pointer list with students to remind them about the board exams they are meant for.

Here are the six points mentioned by him:

“1. These exams WILL NEVER define who you are inside.

2. With each passing year the importance that you and everyone around you attaches to these exams will fade away.

3. Whether your results are amazing or not doesn’t prevent your personality from being amazing. At the end of each day of your life people remember who you are not how you did.

4. If you do well, you have a moral responsibility to look out for those that didn’t and give them love and support. If you don’t do well, you have a moral responsibility to everyone that loves and supports you…to take care of yourself.

5. Your parents love you, and they are proud of you. No matter how strangely, silently, loudly, or indirectly they show it…they always will be.

6. EVERYTHING IS GOING TO BE JUST FINE!”

To the Kids sitting for Board Exams...... pic.twitter.com/jG2M7tvJ2d — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 10, 2017

If you aren’t happy about your result today or have someone who is really worried about their marks this post can help them.

