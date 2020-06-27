Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

This is Why the 3-year-old Post by Vir Das About Board Exams is Still Relevant

Back in 2017, Das shared his Class 12th marksheet on Twitter and did not feel shy to accept that he was not the brightest kid in the block.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2020, 1:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This is Why the 3-year-old Post by Vir Das About Board Exams is Still Relevant
Screenshot of the video.

State education boards have started announcing the results for the academic year 2019-20. This might be a strenuous time for students. However, this old tweet by comedian Vir Das can help you ease out the tension.

Back in 2017, Das shared his Class 12th marksheet on Twitter and did not feel shy to accept that he was not the brightest kid in the block. Despite whatever marks he scored back then, he has been doing exceptionally good today.

In another note accompanying the marksheet, Das shared a six-pointer list with students to remind them about the board exams they are meant for.

Here are the six points mentioned by him:

“1. These exams WILL NEVER define who you are inside.

2. With each passing year the importance that you and everyone around you attaches to these exams will fade away.

3. Whether your results are amazing or not doesn’t prevent your personality from being amazing. At the end of each day of your life people remember who you are not how you did.

4. If you do well, you have a moral responsibility to look out for those that didn’t and give them love and support. If you don’t do well, you have a moral responsibility to everyone that loves and supports you…to take care of yourself.

5. Your parents love you, and they are proud of you. No matter how strangely, silently, loudly, or indirectly they show it…they always will be.

6. EVERYTHING IS GOING TO BE JUST FINE!”

If you aren’t happy about your result today or have someone who is really worried about their marks this post can help them.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading