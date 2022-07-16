This is Why You Must Choose Sulphates and Parabens-Free Products

Time and again, we come across beauty brands that advertise themselves by saying their products don’t carry sulphates and parabens. We have even heard several influencers saying that choose sulphates and paraben-free products. While these disclaimers have made us learn by heart that we need to stay away from them, we rarely know the reason. Before we learn what the harmful effects of sulphates and paraben are, it becomes extremely crucial to know what they actually are.

Sandhya Sakuja, Director of Vedic Cosmeceuticals, in a conversation with Hindustan Times detailed these two ingredients. Talking about sulphates, she informed that they are “detergents and surfactants” that can prove a bit harsh on your skin. While they are well known “to cut grease and dirt,” they often leave your skin dry by ripping off the natural oil of your skin. Commonly used in cleaning products and disinfectants, sulphates are also known to make their way into shampoo bottles.

“In skincare products, sulphate depletes the skin of its natural oils, leaving the skin very dry. In terms of the environment, they are not environmentally friendly because they cause acidification in the water,” Sakuja said.

Now, as the consumer is getting more aware, the skincare industry has reduced its usage.

Opening up on parabens, she revealed that they were one of the most commonly used preservatives not only by the skincare industry but also in the food industry. The primary use of this chemical is to increase the shelf life of any product.

The expert said, “Studies, over the years, have found parabens to be harmful in terms of causing hormone dysfunctionality and increasing the risk of cancer, and other skin ailments too. Apparently, the UV rates react with parabens used in the product, as parabens tend to stay on the top layer of the skin.”

However, realising the harmful effects of parabens, the industry has reduced its usage and replaced them with certain natural preservatives that give the product equal shelf life.

Harmful effects of sulphates

Rips off the natural oil, leaving the hair, scalp, and skin dry.

Excess usage of sulphates can result in skin, eye, and scalp irritation, leading to severe inflammation.

Produced from petroleum, sulphates are unsustainable and hazardous to the environment.

Harmful effects of parabens

Parabens are well known for causing reactions.

If someone is suffering from dermatitis, parabens can worsen it.

Parabens are powerful enough to disrupt the appropriate production of hormones in the body.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.