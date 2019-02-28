LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
This is Why You Need Oil Massage Every Now and Then

IANS

Updated:February 28, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
Image for representational purpose only (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ rothivan / Istock)
A warm oil massage removes toxin from the body and strengthens immunity. Opt for olive oil or sesame oil to nourish skin, say experts.

Shipra Sharma, Director, Tattva Spa, and Preeti Seth, Pachouli Wellness Clinic, list some options:

* Go for Ayurvedic abhyanga massage. In this traditional Indian technique, your body is massaged with a herbal oil. This helps reduce your body fatigue and knots in the muscles.

* Warm oil massages in winter helps one to boost immune system.

* Ayurvedic Poultice massage is based on the principles of therapeutic application of warmth. The healer massages your body with linen potali, stuffed with essential herbs and therapeutic oils.

* A hot stone massage is a natural therapy to help you ease tense muscles and damaged soft tissues. During this therapy a smooth and flat stone is heated and placed on certain parts of your body to amplify the therapeutic benefits along with essential oils.

* Ayurvedic shirodhara massage is an ancient ayurvedic technique of pouring oils or liquids over the forehead in a continuous and consistent flow. The warm and herb induced liquids or oil is poured on the forehead. This is a chakra point just above and between the eyebrows.
