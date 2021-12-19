This is Why You Should Cover Your Head During Winter, Click Here to Know

Seasonal infections like cold, cough, and fever are quite common during the winter season, and there is a bunch of advice that exists when it comes to protecting your body against the cold winds. In the latest post, Dr Nitika Kohli suggested covering your head during winter to preserve heat. She explained that during the winter season, one should cover the head with a hat, cap, or a scarf in order to hold the body heat. Individuals lose a large amount of heat from the head, in particular, the scalp. She said, “It will not only prevent you from contracting common cold and coughs, it will also keep you comfortable.”

But caps and hats are not at all boring, you can always incorporate trendy headwear to keep up the fashion game and still protect yourself. Apart from losing body heat, the winter season is very harsh for the health of the hair too.

Here are some more tips which you follow to protect the health of your hair:

Minimize hair washing: One should keep hair washing to a minimum in the winter season. Using shampoo only two or three times a week can help the hair from drying out. When you wash your hair, ensure that it is dry before you step out as cold air can damage wet strands.

Apply natural oils before shampooing: Protect your hair from drying out by applying natural oils, such as olive oil, on strands before shampooing. The oils act as a conditioning treatment that helps the moisture stay intact even after rinsing.

Use a deep conditioning treatment: If you use styling tools at home during winters, it can cause your strands to lose moisture. Once a week, use a deep conditioning treatment deep to replenish the moisture.

Regular Trims: Maintaining healthy hair prevents hair damage from the cold. Make sure to get regular trims, especially after the cold temperatures begin to pass.

