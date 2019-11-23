Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

This Is Why You Should Use PCs For Online Shopping

Researchers said that while mobile friendly presentation improves visibility, it reduces the amount of information and causes consumers to make decisions that are less consistent with their preferences.

IANS

Updated:November 23, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
This Is Why You Should Use PCs For Online Shopping
Representative Image.

Researchers have found that consumers may make better shopping decisions using their PCs rather than smart phones or other mobile devices. This study differentiates between screen size and information reduction, which are often mixed up.

"The issue is not actually screen size, it is actually the fact that sites adjusted for mobile viewing reduce the information offered on the results page and require more digging around in the site for information," said study researcher Lior Fink, from the Ben-Gurion University in Israel.

"Sites adjusted for PC viewing give more information right up front," Fink said.

In 2018, phones accounted for 47 per cent of traffic to online stores and 36 per cent of sales according to Adobe Analytics.

"Most e-commerce providers use 'responsive web design' to adapt the presentation of information to the device used," Fink explained.

"While mobile friendly presentation improves visibility, it reduces the amount of information and causes consumers to make decisions that are less consistent with their preferences," Fink added.

From a pure decision-making perspective, the study shows it is better to simply present the same information irrespective of the device used.

Consumers will find the information more difficult to view on mobile devices, but their decisions will be more accurate.

For the study, researchers conducted two experiments in the 'Mobile Behavior Lab' focused on choosing a fictitious hotel room among 11 room options.

Participants viewed the information either on a PC or on a mobile device.

They viewed eight informational features about each room option on the PC display and only three on a mobile display.

While all the information was available in both displays, it was more readily available on the PC display.

The assignments to a specific device and to a specific display were independent of each other.

The experiments showed that when the same information was presented on both screens right up front, equally accurate decisions were made.

As a result, the research showed that participants made decisions that were less accurate and less aligned with their preferences as a consequence of the mobile display but not as a consequence of the mobile device.

Whether it is selecting a hotel room, a new outfit or a new television, the researchers believe that shoppers will have a more accurate shopping experience in line with their preferences using a PC rather than a mobile friendly format.

The study is scheduled to be presented next month at the International Conference on Information Systems.

