This is Why Your Skin Gets Oilier and Dirtier in Summers

Leaving your home with a fresh face but noticing a shiny layer of oil on it as you return is a summer thing. Some people have naturally oily skin as their body produces excess oil. But as the mercury rises, and especially when you step out of your air-conditioned room, even those with dry skin tend to face this problem.

Although it isn’t a serious health concern, having oily skin can be uncomfortable in the summer months. Apart from giving a greasy look to your skin, oil also works as a dirt magnet and causes all kinds of pollutants to stick to your skin.

These pollutants and excessive oil can in turn block the skin pores and cause whiteheads and blackheads.

But one question remains answered, why our skin reacts this way in summers? Well, we may have an answer for you.

The oily and waxy substance that you often notice on your skin is actually sebum. It is produced by the sebaceous glands that are present all over your body and are usually concentrated around hair follicles. The face and scalp, in particular, have the highest concentration of these glands and this is the reason the oil sebum production is also more in these areas.

Advertisement

The function of sebum is to protect the skin from UV radiation while it also supports skin health by hydrating it. As the temperature rises in summer and the weather gets dry, it prompts the sebaceous glands to produce more sebum to ensure that the skin remains moisturized. This results in an oily appearance that bothers most of us.

There are plenty of ways you can deal with oily skin in summers. These include simple measures like choosing the right moisturizer and removing the excess oil using napkins. Experts also suggest that washing the face too many times can dry it up and trigger the glands to produce even more sebum.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.