This Leaf Artist From Kerala Will Amaze You With His Creativity, Watch Him On HistoryTV18

Every artist finds a ‘canvas’ to express themselves, from parchment to stone to even metal. But this man’s art grows on trees, literally! Meet Manu KM from Kerala, the practitioner of a very unique leaf art, on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday, 21st of February at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The eighth season of the trendsetting original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of making the viewers exclaim “OMG!” every Monday at 8 PM with enthralling, inspirational stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

Hailing from Ernakulam in Kerala, Manu always had an artistic inclination even as a child. Over the years he experimented with various mediums and art forms like sand art, coffee stain painting, and rice powder art before finding his true calling in leaf portraits. He started making leaf portraits four years ago using a penknife on different types of leaves, and today has several records to his name. Watch him showcase his wonderful skill this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Advertisement

Watch the Leaf Artist from Ernakulam along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including that of the super cool school from Rajasthan that keeps chill without ACs.

Tune in to watch ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India every Monday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.